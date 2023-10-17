close
Sensex (0.44%)
66460.68 + 293.75
Nifty (0.52%)
19834.50 + 102.75
Nifty Smallcap (0.87%)
6025.20 + 51.95
Nifty Midcap (0.37%)
40739.25 + 148.60
Nifty Bank (0.59%)
44485.85 + 259.95
Heatmap

Petition against me because of ideological differences: Udhayanidhi to HC

Right wing outfit Hindu Munnani had filed a quo warranto, challenging Udhayanidhi's holding of public office in view of his alleged remarks against Sanatana Dharma at an event last month

Udhayanidhi Stalin

Udhayanidhi Stalin

Press Trust of India Chennai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 17 2023 | 11:54 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

A plea against his holding of public office in the light of his alleged anti-Sanatana Dharma remarks was due to ideological differences, with the petitioner being a Hindu right wing outfit, DMK leader and Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin has told the Madras High Court.
Senior counsel P Wilson, representing Udhayanidhi, also said Article 25 of the Constitution, which guarantees the right to practice and propagate religion, also "gives the right to people to practice and propagate atheism."

Article 25 read with Article 19(1)(A) (freedom of expression) clearly protects the Minister's speech, Wilson submitted before Justice Anita Sumanth on Monday.
Right wing outfit Hindu Munnani had filed a quo warranto, challenging Udhayanidhi's holding of public office in view of his alleged remarks against Sanatana Dharma at an event last month.
Wilson further submitted that the petitioners have filed this case because DMK is antithetical to their ideology and stands for Dravidian ideology and speaks of self-respect, equality, rational thought and brotherhood, "while the opposing sect speaks of division on the basis of caste."

The judge posted the matter for further hearing on October 31, after asking the petitioners to produce the invitation of the event, where Udhayanidhi is alleged to have made the remarks, and the list of those who attended the meeting.

Also Read

Sanatan Dharma remark: BJP demands apology, Udhayanidhi says will repeat it

Udhayanidhi spoke about 'inhuman principles', unfair to target him: Stalin

Sanatana Dharma remark row: BJP compares Udhayanidhi Stalin with Hitler

Sanatana should be abolished only to abolish untouchability: Udhayanidhi

Sanatana Dharma against social justice, must be stopped: Udhayanidhi Stalin

Farmers across Telangana are with CM: BRS MLC K Kavitha ahead of polls

TPCC considers offering 10 gm gold to eligible women during their wedding

Madhya Pradesh polls: Rau constituency to see rerun of 2018 contest

Making AAP accused in Delhi excise policy case not political vendetta: BJP

Gehlot responsible for stalling East Rajasthan Canal project: Rathore

Topics : Madras High Court DMK

First Published: Oct 17 2023 | 11:54 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIsrael-Gaza warLatest News LiveSame-Sex Marriage VerdictGold-Silver PriceOYO Festive DiscountApple Festival Season OffersBank of Maharashtra Q2 resultsPunit Patel | Zydus

Elections 2023

PM Modi more concerned about Israel than Manipur, says Rahul GandhiECI has given less time for 1st phase of Chattisgarh polls: TS Singh Deo

World Cup 2023

India to Bangladesh: Here are the top 6 upsets in ODI World Cup historyWorld Cup 2023: Afghanistan spin their way to history against England

India News

NASA experts wanted India to share space technology, says ISRO chiefKarnataka raids: Rs 94 cr cash seized after I-T searches govt contractors

Economy News

Wholesale inflation rises to -0.26% in Sept, food inflation eases to 1.54%Fueling India's innovation engine
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon