Making AAP accused in Delhi excise policy case not political vendetta: BJP

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has said that making the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) an accused in the Delhi excise policy case is not a "political vendetta."

"Making the AAP an accused in the Delhi liquor policy case is not a political vendetta. We have consistently asserted that the AAP is steeped in corruption from top to bottom. The money extracted from corruption was used by the party for its own activities. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) presented a chart before the court, and now efforts are underway to make the AAP an accused in the scam. If this happens, AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal will be made an accused in the case," Delhi BJP secretary Bansuri Swaraj said while speaking to ANI.

"The ED is doing its job, and it has nothing to do with the upcoming elections. This is all a result of AAP's 'Karma'. It is unfortunate that Delhi elected a government that came in the name of 'India against corruption," she added.

Meanwhile, the Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva also took a dig at the AAP.

"Reports have indicated that the ED was asked to make the AAP an accused in the Delhi excise policy case. However, the case is in the hands of the law. We have been saying since day one that the AAP and its chief are involved in the liquor policy scam. Many prominent leaders of that party are involved in the scam. If Arvind Kejriwal is proven to be the culprit, how will he save himself?" Sachdeva said while speaking to ANI.

"The AAP altered the structure of the liquor policy to facilitate 'corruption'. If the party had not engaged in 'theft,' why would the investigative agencies be pursuing it?" he pointed out.

Earlier today, Additional Solicitor General (ASG) SV Raju, appearing for probe agencies, told the Supreme Court that they are contemplating making the Aam Aadmi Party an accused in the alleged liquor policy irregularities cases.

ASG Raju's submission came while probe agencies-- Enforcement Directorate and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)-- were opposing the bail plea of AAP leader Manish Sisodia in the Delhi excise policy scam case.

ASG Raju told the apex court that he has instructions that the agencies are considering making AAP an accused, and they may invoke legal provisions and section 70 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The SC has sought to know from the CBI and ED whether they be separate offences for CBI and ED and asked the lawyer to give further updates on Tuesday and posted the matter for tomorrow for further hearing.

During the hearing, the court remarked that the argument on the issue of framing of charges has not started yet. The court remarked that they cannot keep Sisodia behind bars for an infinite period and also chargesheet in the matter has been filed.

Former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has moved the Supreme Court for bail in CBI and ED cases related to alleged irregularities in the Delhi Excise Policy case.

He has challenged the Delhi HC order rejecting his bail plea.

The Delhi High Court denied him bail in both matters. In its order passed on July 3, 2023, in the ED case, the Delhi HC stated that this court inter alia was of the view that in view of the high political positions held by the accused and his position in the party in power in Delhi, the possibility of influencing the witnesses cannot be ruled out.

In February 2023, Sisodia was arrested by the CBI for alleged irregularities in the framing and implementation of now-scrapped Delhi's new excise policy. The policy was withdrawn amid allegations of foul play by the opposition. Sisodia is currently in judicial custody.

According to the CBI, Sisodia had played the most important and vital role in the criminal conspiracy and he had been deeply involved in the formulation as well as the implementation of the said policy to ensure the achievement of the objectives of the said conspiracy.

The Aam Aadmi Party has been alleging that it has been "dragged" into false cases.

Earlier, AAP Supremo and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said that the agencies carried out multiple raids on party leaders but couldn't find a shred of evidence linking them to the case of excise policy scam case.

"They probed us over so many months, did anything come out of it? You heard what the Supreme Court observed yesterday, the entire liquor scam is false, not even a penny changed hands. They do not have any evidence. The charges against us are all trumped-up and baseless," the Delhi CM said earlier.