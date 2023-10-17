TPCC considers offering 10 gm gold to eligible women during their wedding

As Telangana approaches elections, the Congress' state unit is planning to add the plan offering 10 grams of gold to eligible women at the time of their marriage, according to party leaders, an ANI report said.

To this end, senior party officials are conducting discussions to work on the specifics of the scheme. "In addition to the existing commitment of providing Rs 1 lakh to the bride's family through the "Mahalakshmi" guarantee, the party is contemplating adding the provision of gold," Sridhar Babu, the Telangana Congress manifesto committee chairman said.

"However, this recommendation is not final yet, and its confirmation will depend on the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) and the All India Congress Committee (AICC)," he added.

Earlier, Congress had proposed the "Mahalakshmi" scheme, which will guarantee Rs 2,500 per month for women, an LPG cylinder at Rs 500 and free bus travel for women in Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSTRC).

The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) is leaving no stone unturned to woo women voters in the state. According to the data, the total number of voters in Telangana state stands at 30,642,333, wherein 15,373,066 are male voters and 15,251,797 are female voters, the rest of the voters belong to the third gender.

The Chief Election Commissioner, Rajiv Kumar conducted a press conference on October 9 and announced the schedule for assembly elections in the five poll-bound states: Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram, and Telangana. The Telangana Assembly polls are scheduled to be held on November 30 and the counting of votes will take place on December 3.

Telangana is set to witness a triangular contest between the BJP, the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi, and the Congress in the upcoming assembly election. As things stand, the ruling BRS has 99 seats in the Telangana Assembly, which has a total of 119 seats. AIMIM and Congress have seven seats each, whereas the BJP has three members in the Telangana legislative assembly.