Friday, July 18, 2025 | 02:23 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / SC refuses to stay proceedings against Lalu Yadav in land-for-job case

SC refuses to stay proceedings against Lalu Yadav in land-for-job case

The decision to refuse a stay on trial proceedings against RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav comes at a politically sensitive moment, as Bihar prepares for assembly elections later this year

Lalu Prasad Yadav, Lalu Prasad, Lalu

The case involves former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, his wife, two daughters, unidentified officials, and certain private individuals | (Photo: PTI)

Swati Gandhi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 18 2025 | 2:21 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Supreme Court today (July 18) refused to stay trial court proceedings against Lalu Prasad Yadav, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo, in a land-for-jobs case, news agency PTI reported.
 
The top court bench of Justices M M Sundresh and N Kotiswa Singh directed the Delhi High Court to expedite the hearing on RJD supremo’s plea for quashing of an FIR registered against him by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).
 
However, the apex court exempted Yadav from appearing before the trial court in the case. The decision to refuse to stay trial proceedings against RJD supremo comes at a crucial time as the state gears up for elections this year.
 
 
Earlier on May 29, the Delhi High Court noted that there were no compelling reasons to stay the proceedings. The court has sought a response from the investigating agency on Lalu Prasad Yadav’s petition to quash the FIR and scheduled the hearing for August 12. 

Also Read

Premiumvote,voting,election,voter

SIR, Bihar's great document search to be considered in electoral rolls

New Delhi Election, Election, Vote, Voting

576,000 Bihar electors enrolled at multiple places, 1.2 mn dead: ECI data

Nitish Kumar, Nitish

Bihar CM launches projects worth ₹21,406 cr to improve rural connectivity

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, Congress leader

Rahul slams EC over Bihar SIR, calls it BJP's 'election chori branch'

Nitish Kumar, Nitish

Nitish Kumar's poll sop: Free electricity for consumers upto 125 units

 

Lalu Yadav seeks quashing of CBI FIR 

According to a report in The Economic Times, Yadav, in his petition in the Delhi High Court, sought the quashing of an FIR and the three charge sheets filed against him in 2022, 2023, and 2024, and the subsequent orders of cognisance issued against him.
 
The case involves former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, his wife, two daughters, unidentified officials, and certain private individuals. Citing a 14-year delay by the CBI, Yadav said that the FIR was filed only in 2022, despite the agency having conducted earlier inquiries and submitted a closure report to the competent court. 
 

Land-for-jobs case 

The case dates to 2004-2009, when Yadav was a railway minister. The land-for-jobs scam relates to Group D appointments in the West Central Zone of Indian Railways, based in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh.  According to the PTI report, it was alleged that the jobs were given in exchange for land parcels that were later gifted or transferred to his family members or close associates.
 
According to an ANI report, the CBI argued that the senior railway officials were pressured to expedite and clear job applications in the land-for-job scam. The investigating agency claimed that several senior officials were pressured to fast-track the process and approve the list of candidates. 
The CBI, in its plea, also argued that a school without students existed for the sole purpose of forging certificates. It was further alleged that fake certificates, mark sheets, and forged signatures were used to obtain the jobs.
 

More From This Section

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, Congress leader

'Hounded' by govt for 10 years: Rahul slams ED chargesheet against Vadra

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM to visit Bengal amid migrant row, launch ₹5K cr projects, address rally

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi to visit Assam on September 8, says CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Devendra Fadnavis, Devendra, Fadnavis

Oppn holds pumpkin protest against Maharashtra govt over public grievances

Jairam Ramesh, Jairam

First announce second think: Congress slams govt over problems in NMMS app

Topics : Lalu Prasad Yadav Bihar Elections CBI Supreme Court BS Web Reports Delhi High Court

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 18 2025 | 2:09 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayQ1 Results TodayRIL Q1 results PreviewGold-Silver Rate TodayAnthem Bioscience IPO AllotmentUS Green Card DelaysSensex Fall TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon