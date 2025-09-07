Sunday, September 07, 2025 | 09:13 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
PM Modi attends workshop for BJP MPs, resolution on GST reforms passed

Modi remained in the midst of the MPs and attended different sessions on the first day of the "Sansad Karyashala"

Modi later said on X, "Attended the 'Sansad Karyashala' in Delhi. MP colleagues from all over India and other senior leaders exchanged valuable perspectives on diverse issues."

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Sep 07 2025 | 9:11 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday attended a workshop for BJP MPs where a resolution was passed lauding the government for the GST reforms ahead of the party's nationwide outreach to highlight its benefits.

Sources said the prime minister gave suggestions and shared his views while attending meetings of MPs divided into different groups.

In a meeting in which members of a few parliamentary committees were combined, he asked them to take active participation in discussions and in reading and preparing reports.

 

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said MPs from the BJP's allies will also join the meeting on Monday, and Modi will address the ruling alliance members.

NDA MPs are also likely to participate in a mock polling exercise in preparation for the September 9 vice presidential election.

Leading party leaders, including Union ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and J P Nadda, attended the programme aimed at helping parliamentarians contribute effectively in and outside Parliament.

Several members highlighted that PM Modi chose to sit in the last row like an "ordinary" party member when he arrived.

Sharing a picture of Modi, Gorakhpur MP Ravi Kishan said, "This is the BJP's strength that everyone here is a karyakarta (worker)."  Modi later said on X, "Attended the 'Sansad Karyashala' in Delhi. MP colleagues from all over India and other senior leaders exchanged valuable perspectives on diverse issues."  He added, "In our Party, platforms like 'Sansad Karyashala' are important because they are great forums to learn from each other and deliberate on how we can serve people even better."  The different sessions during the two-day workshop will be devoted to a host of issues, including the work of parliamentarians and the highlights of the government's successes.

The venue was replete with materials showcasing the benefits of the latest GST reforms and other achievements, including Operation Sindoor.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 07 2025 | 9:11 PM IST

