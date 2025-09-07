Sunday, September 07, 2025 | 06:13 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Politics / US tariff issue: PM Modi has become 'enemy of the nation', claims Kharge

US tariff issue: PM Modi has become 'enemy of the nation', claims Kharge

Addressing reporters in Kalaburagi, the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha said Modi and Trump could be good to each other because they sought votes for one another

The Congress president stressed that while the opposition stood united on issues of national interest, it would not allow Modi to misuse support. (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India Kalaburagi (Karnataka)
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 07 2025 | 6:11 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Referring to the US tariff issue, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday claimed that US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi could be friends, but alleged the latter has become "an enemy of the nation".

Addressing reporters in Kalaburagi, the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha said Modi and Trump could be good to each other because they sought votes for one another.

Kharge claimed the Modi-Donald Trump alliance had come at India's cost.

"He (Trump) and Modi can be friends, but Modi has become an enemy of the nation. He spoiled the atmosphere," he alleged.

Commenting on the impact the US tariff had on India, Kharge charged, "Trump imposed a huge tariff. After a 50 per cent tariff, he destroyed our people".

 

"You walk on your ideology and protect the people of the country, because the nation comes first and your friendship is secondary," he insisted.

Kharge also urged the Prime Minister to realise that India had followed a foreign policy of neutrality and non-alignment for decades, and it should continue on that path.

On the revised GST rates, Kharge said the Congress would welcome any step that benefited the poor, but accused the BJP government of tormenting people for years.

"We raised this issue eight years ago. We said that if there were two slabs, that would benefit poor people, but they introduced four to five slabs and looted people. After the elections approached, they found some difficulties and revised the GST slabs," he claimed.

Kharge also referred to Modi's earlier claim that "no one entered Indian territory" during the Chinese incursion, pointing out that "now Modi himself entered there in China."  The Congress president stressed that while the opposition stood united on issues of national interest, it would not allow Modi to misuse support.

"We are one when it comes to the country. There is no doubt. But it doesn't mean that since we are supporting you, you should do anything arbitrarily. We don't believe in this," he said. Kharge further accused Modi of damaging India's international standing by openly aligning with Trump.

"He spoilt India's position by saying, 'Trump is my friend' and 'Phir Ek Baar Trump' (Trump, one more time)," Kharge said, adding that if India had continued its non-alignment policy, which it followed since independence, such a situation would not have arisen.

Kharge listed the issues that the Congress plans to highlight in the upcoming elections in Bihar. "We have many issues; unemployment, law and order, sexual assault on women... Dalits and backward classes are not getting scholarships, and farmers are not getting fertilisers. 'Vote theft' issue is also our main agenda," the Congress president said.

Regarding the Congress government in Karnataka deciding to hold local body elections using ballot papers, Kharge said, "It is good".

"We had been demanding it. The state government has introduced it in the local body polls. I welcome it," he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 07 2025 | 6:11 PM IST

