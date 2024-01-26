Political turmoil in Bihar, Chirag Paswan postpones his R-Day programmes

Amid the hectic political developments in Bihar, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) president Chirag Paswan has postponed all his programmes scheduled for 75th Republic Day celebrations, party sources said.

As the speculations ran rife over a rift in the ruling Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance), the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) went into a huddle at state headquarters.

Taking to the social media platform, X, the LJP said that the office bearers of the party unanimously agreed to authorise Chirag Paswan to make decisions related to the alliance.

"Today, in view of the current political situation in Bihar, an important meeting was held with the party's national officials and state officials under the leadership of National President Respected Shri @iChiragPaswan ji at the Bihar State Headquarters. All the officials from the party unanimously agreed to take decisions related to the alliance. The Chairman has been authorized to take decisions," the LJP said in the post.

Earlier, Lalu's daughter Rohini Acharya took a swipe at RJD's ruling ally, JDS, on X posting that while the 'socialist party' (JDU) styles itself as progressive, its ideology shifts with the changing wind patterns.However, a few hours later, all three posts by Lalu's daughter were deleted.

Earlier on Wednesday, on the occasion of Jan Nayak Karpoori Thakur's birth centenary celebrations, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar launched a scathing attack on dynastic politics saying, "Karpoori Thakur never promoted his family. Taking inspiration from him, I too have never promoted any member of my family. After the death of Karpoori Thakur, only his son, Ramnath Thakur, was promoted. But today, people are promoting dynastic politics."

However, ruling JD(U) leader KC Tyagi on Thursday affirmed that the party was still with the Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) in the state and the opposition bloc--INDIA.

Speaking to ANI, Tyagi said, "JD(U) remains a part of the INDIA alliance."

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda cancelled his scheduled visit to Kerala. He was scheduled to participate in a Pad Yatra at Kasaragod on January 27.

Further, in an intriguing development, the BJP's Bihar chief Samrat Chaudhary and former deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi arrived in the national capital on Thursday for a meeting with the party's top brass.