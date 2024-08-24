Indian traders keen to boost ties with Seychelles, says trade commissioner

The Indian trade community in Seychelles is eager to participate in Commonwealth Trade activities and provide a platform for young Commonwealth leaders to discuss trade ties, Honorary Trade Commissioner of India, Commonwealth Trade Council Karunanithy Vaithiyanathasamy said. The business ties between India and Seychelles have been strengthening and there are potential to explore the relationship between the two countries, Karunanidhi Vaithiyanathasamy who was appointed as the Honorary Trade Commissioner of the India Commonwealth Trade Council said in a press release. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp The Council has proposed to set up an incubation centre in Seychelles based similar to the Centre established in Zanzibar.

Seychelles to India High Commissioner Lalatiana Accouche in her address, invited business leaders from Tamil Nadu to set up entities in Seychelles.

She appealed to the industry captains to consider Seychelles not only as a place of unparalleled beauty but as a land of significant business potential.

"Seychelles share a strong relationship based on people-to-people connection and win-win collaboration. We expect more Indian visitors with the launch of new flight services," she said.

An India-Seychelles Report 2024 that provides an in-depth analysis of the ties between the two countries was also released on the occasion.