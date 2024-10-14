Business Standard
Home / Politics / Punjab Cong seeks postponement of panchayat polls amid irregularities

Punjab Cong seeks postponement of panchayat polls amid irregularities

Bajwa also claimed that the voters' list of January 1, 2023 has been considered for the panchayat elections instead of the voters' list of January 1, 2024 which was considered during the Lok Sabha

Punjab Congress

Elections to 13,229 gram panchayats are slated to be held on October 15. (Photo: X @INCPunjab)

Press Trust of India Chandigarh
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 14 2024 | 2:38 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Punjab Congress has sought postponement of the panchayat polls slated for Tuesday, alleging irregularities in the nomination process and also apprehending irregularities during the counting of votes.

A delegation of the Congress, led by leader of opposition in the Punjab Assembly and senior party leader Partap Singh Bajwa, on Monday met the Punjab State Election Commissioner here and urged that the polls be deferred by three weeks.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Elections to 13,229 gram panchayats are slated to be held on October 15.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting here, Bajwa said the delegation has requested the state election commissioner to postpone the panchayat elections by three weeks.

 

He alleged that "massive irregularities" were committed during the nomination process as nominations of many opposition-back candidates were "wrongfully" rejected.

Many candidates were not given no-objection certificates (NOC) required during the nominations filing, he alleged.

More From This Section

BJP Flag, BJP

Congress's top leadership involved in corruption linked to 'land grab': BJP

Rahul, Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Kharge, Mallikarjun

BJP accuses Rahul Gandhi of corruption in MUDA land scam controversy

Saurabh Bharadwaj, Saurabh

Getting into such debates only benefits BJP: Bharadwaj on Kharge's remarks

Manipur violence

Meitei, Kuki, Naga MLAs set first joint meeting since Manipur violence

Jairam Ramesh, Jairam

Make in India has simply become 'Fake in India': Congress' Jairam Ramesh

Many people, whose nominations were "wrongfully" rejected, have already approached the Punjab and Haryana High Court, he said.

"We want the election process to be postponed by three weeks. We do not want cancellation of the panchayat elections," he said.

Bajwa also claimed that the voters' list of January 1, 2023 has been considered for the panchayat elections instead of the voters' list of January 1, 2024 which was considered during the Lok Sabha polls.

Many voters, who voted during the Lok Sabha polls, would not be able to cast votes in the panchayat elections, Bajwa said.

Bajwa alleged that the ruling AAP had printed fake ballot papers in each village for the posts of 'sarpanch' and 'panch' for "rigging" the panchayat elections.

"We demand that holograms should be fixed on ballot papers," he said.

"We also have apprehension of massive irregularities during counting of votes," he further said.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Punjab BJP Chief Sunil Jakhar

'Baseless': BJP denies rumours of Punjab Chief Sunil Jakhar's resignation

Charanjit Singh Channi, Charanjit Singh

Jailed MP Amritpal Singh's parents thank Channi for his support in Parl

BJP supporters

Punjab BJP to hold rural outreach, leaders to speak with stakeholders

Elections, voting, Lok Sabha elections

Lok Sabha elections Phase 7: 49.68% voter turnout recorded till 3 pm

election, vote, voting, election 2024, lok sabha voting

Lok Sabha polls 2024 Phase 7: Over 40% voter turnout recorded till 1 pm

Topics : Punjab elections gram panchayat Indian National Congress

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 14 2024 | 2:38 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayRatan Tata's Unfulfilled DreamGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayLatest News LIVEHappy Durga Puja WishesHyundai Motor IPO DetailsIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon