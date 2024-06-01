Lok Sabha polls 2024 Phase 7: Over 40% voter turnout recorded till 1 pm

The seventh and final phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 recorded a voter turnout of 40.09 per cent by 1 PM on Saturday.
Polling is taking place for 57 constituencies across seven states and the Union Territory of Chandigarh, including Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seeking a third consecutive term.
In phase 7, polling is being held in all 13 seats of Punjab and four of Himachal Pradesh and lone seat in Chandigarh. The final phase will also see 13 constituencies in Uttar Pradesh, nine in West Bengal, eight in Bihar, six in Odisha, and three in Jharkhand go to polls.
Additionally, voting is being held for the remaining 42 Assembly constituencies in Odisha and bypolls to six Assembly seats in Himachal Pradesh.
State-wise voter turnout at 1 pm was the following:
Bihar: 35.65 per cent
Chandigarh: 40.14 per cent
Himachal Pradesh: 48.63 per cent
Jharkhand: 46.80 per cent
Odisha: 37.64 per cent
Punjab: 37.80 per cent
Uttar Pradesh: 39.31 per cent
West Bengal: 45.07 per cent
Total voter turnout in Lok Sabha elections 2019: State-wise list
Bihar: 57.33 per cent
Jharkhand: 66.8 per cent
Punjab: 65.94 per cent
Himachal Pradesh: 72.42 per cent
Odisha: 73.29 per cent
Uttar Pradesh: 59.21 per cent
Chandigarh: 70.61 per cent
West Bengal: 81.76 per cent
More than 100 million citizens, including nearly 50 million men, 40.8 million women, and 3,574 third-gender electors, are eligible to vote in the seventh and final phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
Voting began at 7 am and is set to conclude by 6 pm. Following this, exit poll data for the 18th Lok Sabha elections is expected to be released.