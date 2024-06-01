Lok Sabha elections Phase 7: 49.68% voter turnout recorded by 3 pm

The seventh and final phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections saw a voter turnout of 49.68 per cent recorded by 3 PM on Saturday, according to data from Election Commission's Voter Turnout app.

Polling is being conducted across 57 constituencies spanning seven states and the Union Territory of Chandigarh.

Phase 7 Lok Sabha constituencies

In this concluding phase, polling is taking place in all 13 seats of Punjab, four in Himachal Pradesh, and the single seat in Chandigarh. Voters in 13 constituencies in Uttar Pradesh, nine in West Bengal, eight in Bihar, six in Odisha, and three in Jharkhand are also casting their ballots.

The remaining 42 Assembly constituencies in Odisha and bypolls for six Assembly seats in Himachal Pradesh are part of this election phase.

State-wise voter turnout at 3 pm

Bihar: 42.95 per cent, up from 35.65 per cent at 1 PM



Chandigarh: 52.61 per cent, up from 40.14 per cent at 1 PM



Himachal Pradesh: 58.41 per cent, up from 48.63 per cent at 1 PM



Jharkhand: 60.14 per cent, up from 46.80 per cent at 1 PM



Odisha: 49.77 per cent, up from 37.64 per cent at 1 PM



Punjab: 46.38 per cent, up from 37.80 per cent at 1 PM



Uttar Pradesh: 46.83 per cent, up from 39.31 per cent at 1 PM



West Bengal: 58.46 per cent, up from 45.07 per cent at 1 PM

More than 100 million eligible voters

In this final phase, more than 100 million citizens are eligible to vote, including nearly 50 million men, 40.8 million women, and 3,574 third-gender electors. Polling stations opened at 7 AM and voting will continue until 6 PM.

Following the conclusion of voting, exit poll data for the 18th Lok Sabha elections is anticipated to be released.

This final phase is crucial as it wraps up a nationwide electoral process that has been closely watched both domestically and internationally. The results will determine the composition of the next Lok Sabha and, potentially, the direction of India's government for the coming years.