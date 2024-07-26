Jailed MP Amritpal Singh's parents thank Channi for his support in Parl

Channi's remarks had drawn sharp criticism from the BJP with spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala demanding answers from the leader of the opposition Rahul Gandhi (Photo: PTI)

After Congress' Lok Sabha MP and former Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi's statement in the Lok Sabha on jailed MP Amritpal Singh, the 'Waris Punjab De' Chief, Balwinder Kaur, mother of Amritpal Singh, thanked Channi on Friday for raising the issue of injustice. Speaking to ANI, Kaur said that she wants to tell people they should speak out against whatever injustice takes place. She further said that the NSA had invoked Amritpal and that he should be released. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp "We thank Channi ji for raising the issue of all the injustice that is being done to Punjab. I would like to tell everyone that wherever any injustice is taking place, they should speak up. The NSA has invoked action against him and he should be released. We thank Channi Ji for raising his voice for the truth," she said.



Amritpal's father, Tarsem Singh, also said, "We appeal to the other members too to speak up for the rights of Punjab. What was done to Punjab in this budget should also be opposed."

Earlier on Thursday, the Indian National Congress distanced itself from Lok Sabha member Charanjit Singh Channi's remark on controversial MP Amritpal Singh, saying the former's views don't reflect the position of the party.

Congress spokesperson Jairam Ramesh clarified that his statement does not reflect the position of the Indian National Congress in any way.

Taking to social media platform X, Congress spokesperson Jairam Ramesh wrote, "The views expressed by Charanjit Singh Channi on Amritpal Singh are his own, and do not reflect in any way the position of the Indian National Congress."

Earlier in the day, Congress Lok Sabha MP and former Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi triggered an uproar in Parliament after he alleged that there is "undeclared emergency" under the BJP-led government's rule and noted that "free speech" of the Waris Punjab De chief and Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha MP Amritpal Singh, who is in jail, is being curbed by invoking the National Security Act against him.

His remarks had drawn sharp criticism from the BJP with spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala demanding answers from the leader of the opposition Rahul Gandhi

"Congress MP and Former Punjab CM Channi bats for radical pro-Khalistan separatist Amritpal Singh. Is this Jai Sanvidhan? Batting for separatist who wants tukde tukde of India ? Rahul ji must answer - the idea of Khalistan that caused the assassination of PM Indira ji is being hailed," he said.