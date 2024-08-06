Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Rahul meets SKM delegation, discuss pressing govt for MSP guarantee

Sources said the delegation briefed him about the issues the farmers were facing in the country and stressed the demand for legal guarantee for minimum support price

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

The 11-member delegation met Gandhi at his office in the Paliament House complex. | Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 06 2024 | 7:19 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday met a delegation of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha and discussed several issues, including pressing the government for legal guarantee for MSP and freedom from indebtedness, sources said.
The 11-member delegation met Gandhi at his office in the Paliament House complex here.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Sources said the delegation briefed him about the issues the farmers were facing in the country and stressed the demand for legal guarantee for minimum support price (MSP) and pressing the government for it.
Congress general secretaries K C Venugopal and Jairam Ramesh were also present during the meeting.
A delegation of NGO Sarv Seva Sangh also met Gandhi.
The meeting with Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) delegation comes a couple of weeks after Gandhi had met another farmer delegation in the Parliament House complex.

More From This Section

Assembly elections in J&K to be held in Sept: Union minister G Kishan Reddy

BJP-JD(S) 'Mysuru Chalo' march demanding CM's resignation enters day 4

BJP spreading lies, trying to create fissures in BJD: Odisha's Oppn whip

Opposition slams government over 18% GST on life and health insurance

UP CM Yogi Adityanath to begin his two-day Ayodhya visit on Tuesday

Gandhi has repeatedly asserted both inside and outside Parliament that the INDIA bloc is committed to ensuring legal guarantee for MSP.
The INDIA bloc will put pressure on the government and ensure that the farmers get a legal guarantee for MSP, Gandhi had said after meeting the farmers' delegation last month.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Will legalising MSP reduce import Bill of edible oils and pulses?

Centre's 5-crop MSP proposal: Why Punjab farmers are reluctant to diversify

Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES, Day 11: Wrestler Vinesh Phogat's semifinal match at 9:45 PM IST

Gland Pharma Q1 FY25 results: Net profit falls 26%, revenue rises 16%

UK calls for UN-led probe into Bangladesh events, silent on Hasina's asylum

Topics : Rahul Gandhi MSP procurement Farmers MSP farmers' protest

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 06 2024 | 7:19 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayParis Olympics 2024 LIVEParliament Season LIVEStock Market CrashLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBangladesh protestsOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon