UP CM Yogi Adityanath to begin his two-day Ayodhya visit on Tuesday

Adityanath is scheduled to visit Hanumangarhi and Shri Ram Lalla temples on Tuesday morning

The chief minister will also meet BJP office bearers at the Circuit House. | Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India Ayodhya
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 05 2024 | 10:33 PM IST

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will begin his two-day visit to Ayodhya on Tuesday, according to an official statement.
Adityanath is scheduled to visit Hanumangarhi and Shri Ram Lalla temples on Tuesday morning. He will later convene a meeting with officials and public representatives to review development projects and law enforcement in Ayodhya, the release issued on Monday said.
The chief minister will also meet BJP office bearers at the Circuit House here and conduct a field inspection of the ongoing development works, it added.
On Wednesday, Adityanath will pay tribute at the Samadhi Sthal of Brahmalin Paramhans Ramchandra Das Maharaj. He will then unveil a statue of the saint at Digambar Akhara and participate in a 'bhandara' programme, the statement said.
Following these events, the chief minister will depart Ayodhya for Ambedkar Nagar, it added.

First Published: Aug 05 2024 | 10:33 PM IST

