Lupin divests women's health specialty biz in US to Evofem Biosciences

Lupin said on Monday that it has divested the US commercial women's health specialty business to Evofem Biosciences for an undisclosed sum.

This divestment is another step in aligning its US specialty business with their strategic plan to build their specialty business in therapeutic areas where they have building blocks of synergy, the company said. These include respiratory and neurological diseases. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Evofem is a US-based biopharmaceutical company focused exclusively on women's health. Lupin's US commercial women's health specialty business is primarily focused on commercialising Solosec (secnidazole) oral granules. Solosec is a Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved single-dose antimicrobial agent that provides a complete course of therapy for the treatment of bacterial vaginosis (BV) and trichomoniasis, two common sexual health infections.

"Under the terms of the deal, Lupin can receive a potential total consideration of up to $84 million based on future contingent milestones," the company said in a statement.

Lupin stock ended the day's trade at Rs 1,828.25 apiece, up 1.7 per cent. The announcement came after market hours.

Fabrice Egros, president of global corporate development at Lupin, said, “We are very pleased to divest our US commercial women’s health specialty business, including Solosec, to Evofem. This divestment is another step in aligning our US specialty business with our strategic plan to build our specialty business in therapeutic areas where we have building blocks of synergy. These include respiratory and neurological diseases.”

Lupin's US sales grew by 34 per cent in FY24, driven by its better regulatory track record and traction in the inhalation portfolio.

ICICI Securities said in a report earlier this month, "The share of inhalation products has risen from 25 per cent of US sales in FY22 (USD 185 million) to 40 per cent in FY24 (USD 326 million) post the launch of generic Spiriva."

In India, growth had been subdued due to the discontinuation of in-licensed brands (contribution down from 15 per cent in FY23 to 11 per cent in Q4FY24).

"Going ahead, management is targeting 10 per cent year-on-year growth in India in FY25. The launch of generic Spiriva in the US, softer raw material costs, and export incentives have helped Lupin improve margins by a robust 870 basis points (bps) year-on-year to 19 per cent in FY24. Launches and cost curtailments may aid a further expansion in margins in the near term," the brokerage said.

“The acquisition of this commercial business aligns with and advances our mission to improve access to innovative and differentiated options that impact women’s daily lives. Solosec is a commercially attractive, single-dose oral antibiotic that addresses two pervasive sexual health infections. We can now fully leverage our commercial infrastructure, maximise our strong physician relationships, and re-launch an asset with tremendous growth potential,” said Saundra Pelletier, chief executive officer of Evofem.