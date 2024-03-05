Registration to provide Rs 1,000 monthly to women will start soon: Delhi CM

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday sought the blessings of women for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls as he announced that registration will soon start for a scheme to provide them Rs 1,000 a month.

While presenting the 2024-25 Delhi budget in the assembly on Monday, Finance Minister Atishi had announced a new scheme for women under which eligible non-income tax payees above 18 years will get the amount every month.

The Lok Sabha polls are expected to be held in April-May and Delhi sends seven members to the Lower House of Parliament. The scheme, which will be implemented after the elections, is likely to benefit around 50 lakh women in the national capital.

In a long post on X, Kejriwal said he was getting a lot of phone calls from women since the announcement of the Mukhya Mantri Mahila Samman Yojna on Monday and they were asking about the registration for the scheme.

The chief minister said he was working on the scheme and registration for it will start soon.

Kejriwal, who is the national convener of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), said that whatever he has been able to do was because of the blessings and prayers of women.

"...My opponents have left no stone unturned to crush me but your blessings are foiling all their conspiracies," said Kejriwal, whose AAP in a seat sharing arrangement with the Congress in Delhi is contesting four of the seven Lok Sabha seats.

In an apparent reference to the BJP, Kejriwal said whatever good things he wants to do for women and their families, "they (BJP) get these stalled through the LG (Delhi lieutenant governor) and the Centre".

"There are elections next month. Give me your (women) blessings in the elections and also ask your family members to strengthen my hands in the polls so that your brother and son could serve you well and take care of your families," Kejriwal said in the post.