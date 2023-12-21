Sensex (    %)
                        
Rijiju criticises Cong, DMK MPs for questioning SC ruling on Article 370

"India is known for its diversity but if we allow Congress & DMK agenda to succeed, India will break up. Freedom of speech is not for self-determination," the Union Minister added in his post

Kiren Rijiju, MoS for Home Affairs

Kiren Rijiju | Representative Image

ANI
Last Updated : Dec 21 2023 | 1:55 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Thursday hit out at leaders of INDIA block partners Congress and the DMK over their 'disparaging' remarks on the recent landmark Supreme Court ruling, upholding the revocation of special constitutional privileges under Article 370 from the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcating the region into separate Union Territories (UTs) -- Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.
Sharing a video clip of proceedings in the Lok Sabha in the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament, Rijiju posted from his official handle on X, "This is not only pejorative remarks on the Supreme Court but the motive behind is very dangerous for our country's unity."
In the video clip shared by the Union Minister, DMK MP Mohamad Abdulla and Congress member Venugopal are heard criticising the apex court ruling on the abrogation of Article 370 on the floor of the Rajya Sabha, prompting a heated exchange with Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, who scolded the members saying that "they can't ridicule the judgement of the highest court of law".
"India is known for its diversity but if we allow Congress & DMK agenda to succeed, India will break up. Freedom of speech is not for self-determination," the Union Minister added in his post.
Coming to the DMK member's defence, Congress Rajya Sabha MP KC Venugopal is heard saying in the clip, "The member has the freedom to speak about that (Supreme Court judgement). He holds every right to criticise the judgment also."
"Every race has a right to self-determination that appeals to the people of Kashmir," DMK MP Mohamad Abdulla said in the Upper House, during a debate on two draft legislations on Jammu and Kashmir, ruffling feathers in the Treasury benches.
Taking strong objection to the DMK MP's remarks, Dhankhar said, "This is improper. The highest court of the land has given a judgement. The honourable member is talking about...You can't ridicule the judgement."
"It (Freedom of Speech) does not give you the licence to say whatever you feel. You have to be highly accountable. You have to be accountable," Dhankhar warned Venugopal.

Earlier, the Supreme Court upheld the Union government's decision to abrogate Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir saying that every decision taken by the Centre on behalf of a State can't be subject to a legal challenge.

First Published: Dec 21 2023 | 1:55 PM IST

