Samajwadi Party's Ayodhya win was 'Ram's will': Akhilesh Yadav in Lok Sabha

Akhilesh Yadav says that INDIA bloc's win in 2024 Lok Sabha elections marked the end of communal politics in India, while speaking in Parliament

New Delhi: Samajwadi Party MP Akhilesh Yadav speaks in the Lok Sabha during ongoing Parliament session, in New Delhi, Tuesday, July 2, 2024. (PTI Photo, screenshot via Sansad TV)

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 02 2024 | 2:23 PM IST

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday declared the 2024 Lok Sabha elections a moral victory for the INDIA bloc, signifying the end of communal politics in India. In his address to Parliament, the former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister emphasised that the election results marked a shift towards positive and inclusive politics and winning Ayodhya, in particular, was "Ram's will".

Participating in the debate on the Motion of Thanks to President Droupadi Murmu's address, Yadav highlighted the significance of the election results, calling them a victory for the Constitution and pro-Constitution individuals. He also referred to the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) defeat in Faizabad, attributing it to divine will.
"Hoye wahi jo Ram rachi rakha (Whatever Ram has planned will happen)," Yadav remarked, seated next to Faizabad MP and SP leader Awadhesh Kumar.

Yadav highlighted the party's win in Ayodhya (Faizabad Lok Sabha constituency) as a testament to the mature democratic understanding of voters. "The victory in Ayodhya is the victory of mature voters' democratic understanding," he said, reinforcing the sentiment with the phrase "Hoye wahi jo Ram rachi rakha" (This is Lord Ram's decision).
The Faizabad Lok Sabha constituency had been at the centre of temple politics by the ruling BJP. In January, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated the Rs 1,800 crore Ram Temple, which saw attendance from some of the country's most well known personalities. Despite completing one of its core electoral promises, the BJP faced a huge loss in the state, as well as Faizabad, securing only 33 seats. In 2019, BJP had won 62.

"The whole of India has understood that INDIA is pro-India. This election is the moral victory of INDIA. It is a victory of positive politics, of the social justice movement," Yadav said.

"June 4, 2024, was the day of independence from communal politics for India. In this election, communal politics has lost forever," the SP chief added.

'Even if I win 80/80 seats, I still won't trust EVMs': Akhilesh Yadav

Addressing concerns about Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), Yadav expressed his ongoing mistrust. "EVM pe mujhe kal bhi bharosa nahi tha, aaj bhi nahi hai bharosa (I did not trust EVMs yesterday, and I don't trust them today either). Even if I win 80/80 seats, I still won't trust them. The EVM issue is not over."

Yadav also questioned the central government on the persistent issue of National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) paper leaks. "Why are the papers getting leaked? The truth is that the government is doing this so that it does not have to provide jobs to the youth," he asserted.

Pro Caste census, against Agniveer

On the topics of the Agniveer scheme and caste census, Yadav reiterated the INDIA alliance's stance. "We are in favour of a caste census. We can never accept the Agniveer scheme. When the INDIA alliance comes to power, the Agniveer scheme will be scrapped. A legal guarantee of MSP on crops has not been implemented. Horticulture crops should also be given MSP."

Yadav's statements in Parliament reflect a broader call for social justice and transparency, emphasising the need for policies that support India's diverse population and uphold democratic values.

(With agency inputs)

First Published: Jul 02 2024 | 2:23 PM IST

