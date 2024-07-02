Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Trying to please voters of Wayanad: BJP on Rahul's 'Hindus' comments

Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva and Lok Sabha MP Manoj Tiwari said Gandhi should apologise to the country for his undignified behaviour in the Lok Sabha

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

Rahul Gandhi has vacated the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat and Priyanka Gandhi has to contest a bypoll from there. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 02 2024 | 1:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The BJP slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday for allegedly "abusing" Hindus in the Lok Sabha, claiming that he probably did so to please the voters in Kerala's Wayanad, from where his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is set to contest a Lok Sabha bypoll.
At a press conference here, Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva and Lok Sabha MP Manoj Tiwari said Gandhi should apologise to the country for his "undignified" behaviour in the Lok Sabha and calling Hindus "violent" on Monday.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
"Rahul Gandhi has vacated the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat and Priyanka Gandhi has to contest a bypoll from there. He perhaps tried to please the people of Wayanad by abusing Hindus," Sachdeva said.
Wayanad has a sizable number of Muslim voters.
Tiwari alleged that Gandhi showed disrespect to Lord Shiva and Guru Nanak Dev whose photos he showed in the Lok Sabha on Monday and then kept those next to a glass on the table from which he was drinking water.

ALSO READ: Here's what Rahul Gandhi said after parts of his Lok Sabha speech expunged
In his maiden speech as the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha, Gandhi triggered a row by taking a swipe at the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), saying those who call themselves Hindus are engaged in "violence and hate" round the clock.
His comments drew massive protests from the members of the treasury benches, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserting that calling the entire Hindu society violent is a serious matter. Gandhi, however, retorted that he was speaking about the BJP.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Akhilesh Yadav, Akhilesh

Parliament LIVE: Even if I win all 80 seats in UP, I will not trust EVMs, says SP chief Akhilesh

Swati Maliwal, Swati, Maliwal

LIVE news updates: Delhi ministers making DCW a 'weak institution,' claims Swati Maliwal

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

Here's what Rahul Gandhi said after parts of his Lok Sabha speech expunged

New Delhi: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi in the Lok Sabha during ongoing Parliament session, in New Delhi, Monday, July 1, 2024.

Truth can be expunged in Modi's world, but not in reality: Rahul Gandhi

Pramod Sawant, Pramod, Sawant

Goa CM demands apology after Rahul's dig at BJP calling them 'not Hindus'

Topics : Rahul Gandhi BJP Congress Hinduism Lok Sabha

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 02 2024 | 1:36 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament LIVETodays Top stock picksLatest News LIVENEET Row UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon