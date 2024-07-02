Business Standard
Delhi govt 'weakening' DCW, showing hostility towards women, says Maliwal

In her letter to the chief minister, Maliwal alleged that the DCW staff has not been paid salary for the last six months and the panel's budget has been reduced by 28.5 per cent

Arvind Kejriwal, Swati Maliwal

In her letter to the CM, Maliwal alleged that no efforts have been made to fill the vacant posts of chairman and two members

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 02 2024 | 1:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Former DCW chief Swati Maliwal has written to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, accusing his ministers of making the women's panel a "weak institution".
Maliwal had resigned as the chairperson of the Delhi Commission For Women (DCW) following her nomination to the Rajya Sabha by the Aam Aadmi Party.
In her letter to the chief minister, Maliwal alleged that the DCW staff has not been paid salary for the last six months, the panel's budget has been reduced by 28.5 per cent, the 181 helpline has been withdrawn, and no efforts have been made to fill the vacant posts of chairman and two members.
"Ever since I resigned from the post of chairperson of the Delhi Commission for Women, the ministers and officers of Delhi government have opened a front against the commission", wrote Maliwal.
"None of the staff has been paid salary for the last six months, the budget has been reduced by 28.5 per cent, 181 helpline has been withdrawn and no work has been done to fill the posts of chairman and two members," Maliwal said in a post in Hindi on X.
Delhi Women and Child Development minister Kailash Gahlot on Monday said, "The women helpline 181 will now be run by his department and the number will remain inoperative for a few days for transition."

He said, "The central government plans to make it mandatory for the women's helpline to be run by the Department of Women and Child Development rather than the DCW."
In the same post, Maliwal said, "The post of a Dalit member is lying vacant for 1.5 years! As soon as I left, every possible effort was being made to make the Women's Commission a weak institution again. Why is the Delhi government showing hostility towards women? I have written a letter to @ArvindKejriwal ji seeking his reply!"

Maliwal has accused Kejriwal's close aide Bibhav Kumar of assaulting her at the chief minister's residence. Kumar is in judicial custody in the matter.

First Published: Jul 02 2024 | 1:00 PM IST

