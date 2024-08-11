Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

SC to hear bail plea of Senthil Balaji in money laundering case on Monday

A bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Augustine George Masih is scheduled to hear Balaji's plea challenging the February 28 order of the Madras High Court

SC, Supreme Court

Balaji was arrested on June 14 last year by the ED in connection with a money laundering case linked to a cash-for-jobs scam when he was the transport minister. | Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 11 2024 | 5:13 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Monday the bail plea of former Tamil Nadu minister V Senthil Balaji, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate last year in connection with a money laundering case.
A bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Augustine George Masih is scheduled to hear Balaji's plea challenging the February 28 order of the Madras High Court dismissing his second bail petition in the case.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The high court, while dismissing the bail petition, said that if he is let out on bail in a case of this nature, it will send a wrong signal and it will be against larger public interest.
It said the petitioner has suffered incarceration for more than eight months and therefore, it will be more appropriate to direct the special court to dispose of the case within a time frame.
"Accordingly, there shall be a direction to the Principal Special Court, Chennai, to dispose of the case within a period of three months from the date of receipt of copy of this order," it had ordered.
The high court ordered that the trial shall be conducted on a day-to-day basis in accordance with the guidelines given by the top court.

More From This Section

INDIA bloc demands JPC probe into Hindenburg allegations against Sebi chief

Court should take note of assault on shanty-dwellers in Ghaziabad: Akhilesh

Jairam Ramesh calls for review of Great Nicobar Island project by panels

SC should take note of allegations against Sebi chief by Hindenburg: AAP

Made contribution to diplomacy: Leaders condole Natwar Singh's demise

Balaji was arrested on June 14 last year by the ED in connection with a money laundering case linked to a cash-for-jobs scam when he was the transport minister during an earlier AIADMK regime.
The ED had on August 12 last year filed a 3,000-page charge sheet against Balaji.
On October 19, the high court had dismissed Balaji's earlier bail plea. A local court has also dismissed his bail petitions thrice.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Excise policy cases: SC to hear BRS leader Kavitha's pleas on August 12

'Tight slap on dictatorship': AAP slams BJP after Sisodia gets bail

SC to hear Manish Sisodia's bail pleas in Delhi excise policy case on Aug 5

Supreme Court grants bail to NCP's Nawab Malik in money laundering case

CBI files final charge sheet in Delhi excise policy case against Kejriwal

Topics : money laundering case PMLA case Supreme Court Tamil Nadu government

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 11 2024 | 5:13 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayHar Ghar Tiranga 2024Paris Olympics 2024 LIVEOla Electric IPOLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market OutlookOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon