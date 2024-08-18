Business Standard
Home / Politics / Scrap registration cut off date for Ladki Bahin scheme, says Chavan

Scrap registration cut off date for Ladki Bahin scheme, says Chavan

The August 31 cut off date should be scrapped and the scheme should be implemented as a social security right, Chavan said

Chavan, Prithviraj Chavan

Prithviraj Chavan has demanded that the cut off time to register for the Maharashtra government's Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana. Photo: Facebook

Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 18 2024 | 2:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan has demanded that the cut off time to register for the Maharashtra government's Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana be waived off to enable all eligible women to avail financial assistance.
The August 31 cut off date should be scrapped and the scheme should be implemented as a social security right, Chavan said in a letter to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Due to technical glitches, the server of the official portal is non functional most of the time, while in several instances women do not get the registration OTP for nearly six hours, he said.

Women are worried they will not be able to register themselves for the scheme in time, Chavan said in the letter. He said the registration limit was July 15 earlier and this was extended to August 31 after he made such a demand during the monsoon session, adding the age limit was increased from 60 to 65 years following his initiative.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Prithviraj Chavan Congress BJP Maharashtra

First Published: Aug 18 2024 | 2:55 PM IST

