Atishi directs CS to resolve sewer overflow issue in parts of Delhi

Delhi Water Minister Atishi on Saturday directed Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar to resolve the sewer overflow problem across Delhi. After receiving complaints of sewer overflow from various areas, Atishi, in a letter, directed Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar to "oversee and resolve any problem related to sewer overflow across Delhi" and to "take strict action against those officials whose negligence has caused the crisis." Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp "I have been getting numerous complaints from various parts of Delhi regarding sewer overflow. Patparganj village, Shashi Garden, Kichripur, Subhash Park, Raj Nagar Part 2, Satya Niketan, RK Puram, Z block Ranjeet Nagar, Faridpuri, Budh Nagar, Pandav Nagar, WEA Karol Bagh, Garhi Village, Pillanji Village, Chandrawal Village, Kotla Village, Sarai Kale Khan Basti, Zamrudpur and Chirag Dilli (to name a few) are the worst affected. These complaints are very serious in nature and are worsening by the day. Sewers are overflowing everywhere causing inconvenience to the people living in the area." Atishi wrote in a letter to Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar.

She highlighted that the sewer water is contaminating the drinking water which can lead to a "serious health crisis" in Delhi.

"In many parts, sewer water is contaminating drinking water, This could become a serious public health crisis if not attended to immediately." She wrote.

She further said that lack of coordination and the blame game amongst different departments is affecting the people of Delhi.

"There is no on-ground coordination between different departments. The Urban Development Department, Delhi Jal Board and the Finance Department are indulging in the blame game instead of resolving the issue. As a result of this, the people of Delhi are affected badly," Atishi wrote.

She further directed the Chief Secretary to resolve these internal conflicts.

"The Chief Secretary is head of the bureaucracy, As the head, it is your responsibility to sort and settle issues so that the people do not face the burnt of laxity of government officials." Atishi wrote.