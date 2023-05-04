close

Scuffle an attempt to demoralise wrestlers, AAP to support them: Gopal Rai

The AAP alleged that the scuffle between wrestlers and Delhi Police personnel was an attempt to demoralise the grapplers, who have been sitting at Jantar Mantar since April 23

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Gopal Rai

Gopal Rai

Last Updated : May 04 2023 | 7:48 PM IST
The AAP alleged on Thursday that the scuffle between wrestlers and Delhi Police personnel was an attempt to demoralise the grapplers, who have been sitting at Jantar Mantar since April 23 braving heat and rain, and force them to leave the site.

"They were abused, manhandled and thrashed. Videos and footage are available in public domain. It was very unfortunate, shameful and painful. The wrestlers who brought laurels for the country are sitting at Jantar Mantar, braving rain and heat," AAP Delhi convener Gopal Rai told reporters here.

Rai asserted the AAP will continue to support the wrestlers and said the Centre should have listened to their issues and addressed them.

On Wednesday night, a scuffle broke out between the wrestlers and some policemen, leading to head injuries to a couple of protesters. The grapplers alleged that a policeman manhandled them in a drunken state, but Delhi Police denied the charge and said they did not use force on the wrestlers during the ruckus.

The Aam Aadmi Party had called a meeting of its MLAs, councillors and other office-bearers on Thursday to discuss the incident. After the meeting, Rai said the AAP will continue to support the wrestlers.

He alleged the scuffle was an attempt to demoralise the wrestlers and force them to leave Jantar Mantar.

"This is being done to suppress their voice. A meeting was held today and it was decided we will continue supporting them. The movement will be led by wrestlers. Whatever decision they will take, we will support them and stand by them," he added.

Asked about Union minister Meenakshi Lekhi's statement that the credibility of the protest has eroded after "discredited" politicians joined it, Rai said he has said that BJP leaders should stand with the grapplers.

"AAP office-bearers won't go there. But if they will suppress the movement, AAP will support them. Why is BJP not standing with them? Why is Meenakshi Lekhi not standing with them? We will raise a voice against injustice. We will support players if they want. We will support them as common citizens and not as a party," he said.

Asked about comments that the AAP was trying "hijack" the protest, he described them as "trivial".

"In the context of events that transpired last night, these statements are trivial. What was the intent of last night's incident? A male wrestler was hit on the head while male (police) personnel pushed women. The BJP has nothing to say about last night's incident. If they feel it's wrong, what is the BJP government doing about it," Rai said.

Four people, including Congress leader Deepender Hooda and AAP MLA Somnath Bharti, were detained after the scuffle, police said.

The protesting wrestlers have levelled allegations of sexual harassment against Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, a Bharatiya Janata Party MP from Uttar Pradesh.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: May 04 2023 | 9:31 PM IST

