Priyanka performs 'puja' in MP's Jabalpur, BJP calls her 'chunavi Hindu'

Congress national General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who is on a day-long visit to the poll-bound Madhya Pradesh on Monday, performed 'puja' at the banks of the Narmada river in Jabalpur, evoking a strong response from the BJP, which called her "chunavi Hindu".

Priyanka was welcomed by the party's state unit chief, Kamal Nath and Rajya Sabha MP Vivek Tankha at the Jabalpur airport, where from the convoy drove towards the Gwarighat on river Narmada.

The ruling BJP launched a scathing attack on the Congress leaders and called them 'chunavi Hindus'. Senior BJP leader and Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra said she was sharing the dais with Congress leaders who make 'defamatory' remarks on women.

"She (Priyanka) should have chosen another city instead of Sanskardhani (Jabalpur) of Madhya Pradesh. She should know that she is sharing stage with those who have made defamatory statements on women," Mishra said, adding that "Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is an 'chunavi' Hindu, who remembers temples, Ganga and Narmada Maiya only at the time of elections. The people of the state understand this hypocrisy of the Congress very well."

Mishra also took a jibe at Priyanka and said that she had taken a dip in holy Ganga during Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections and the party had won a total of four seats, and a similar result would be in Madhya Pradesh also.

After the prayers on the bank of river Narmada, Priyanka will participate in mega road show in Jabalpur and later will address a gathering of party leaders and workers to mark the beginning of party's campaign for the Assembly elections due later this year.A

