Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Several Oppn leaders will join Congress, says K'taka Dy CM Shivakumar

He subsequently nodded his head in agreement, when asked whether more people will be joining the party

Karnataka Congress President D K Shivakumar

Karnataka Congress President D K Shivakumar

Press Trust of India Hubballi (Karnataka)
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 06 2024 | 2:55 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar claimed on Wednesday several leaders from opposition parties will be joining the ruling Congress in the coming days, and that he does not want to divulge the "secret" now.
He also did not rule out the possibility of "rebel" BJP MLAs S T Somashekar and Arabail Shivaram Hebbar joining Congress.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"Why take just two-three names?" Shivakumar asked reporters here, in response to a question on whether Somashekar and Hebbar are joining the Congress.
He subsequently nodded his head in agreement, when asked whether more people will be joining the party.
Questioned as to how many will be joining Congress from other parties, the state Congress chief said: "why talk about it now? I have told our party workers to induct all those willing and who have regards for the party, locally."

Asked if MLAs from other parties will be joining Congress, he said, "How can I divulge the secrets?"

Hebbar, MLA from Yellapur, did not turn up for the voting despite a party whip, citing health grounds, while Yeshwanthpur MLA Somashekhar cross-voted in favour of Congress in the name of "conscience", during the polls to four seats of Rajya Sabha from Karnataka on February 27, in an embarrassment to the BJP.
Somashekhar and Hebbar were earlier in the Congress. They were among 17 Congress-JD(S) legislators, who had quit from their parties, which ultimately led to the collapse of the then H D Kumaraswamy-led coalition government in July, 2019. They had subsequently won the bypolls on BJP ticket and served as Ministers in the previous saffron party government.
Shivakumar and several other Congress leaders have earlier too made claims about more BJP and JD(S) leaders joining the party, especially in the run up to the Lok Sabha polls.

Also Read

LS polls: Cong hopeful of winning in coastal K'taka region, says Shivakumar

Won't allow anyone to go on rampage in Karnataka: Dy CM Shivakumar

We'll safeguard interests of K'taka: DK Shivakumar ahead of Delhi meet

Only to correct 'procedural lapse': K'taka HM on CBI probe against Dy CM

Sanction for CBI probe against Shivakumar in DA case illegal: Siddaramaiah

BJP criticises Bengal govt for opposing HC's ruling on Shajahan Sheikh

Committed to nationwide caste census, BJP should clear stand, says Congress

Storm of Sandeshkhali will decimate Trinamool in West Bengal: PM Modi

Inflation had double-digit growth in Cong regime, now it is below 5%: Shah

Buses taking Sandeshkhali women to PM Modi's rally stopped by police

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Karnataka Budget Karnataka government Indian National Congress BJP Karnataka election

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 06 2024 | 2:55 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protests LIVELatest News LiveGold Price TodayWater Crisis in BengaluruAccentureIndia vs England 5th Test Playing 11Maha Shivratri 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon