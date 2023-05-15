close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Shiv Sena (UBT) asks Speaker to decide quickly on 16 MLAs' disqualification

In its verdict, the SC last week had put the question of the 16 MLAs -- including Chief Minister Eknath Shinde -- in the Maharashtra Speaker's domain, and to take the decision in a reasonable time

IANS Mumbai
Uddhav Thackeray

Uddhav Thackeray (Photo: PTI)

2 min read Last Updated : May 15 2023 | 2:37 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Adopting an aggressive stance, the Shiv Sena (UBT) on Monday demanded that the Maharashtra Assembly Speaker, Rahul Narwekar must take a decision quickly on the disqualification of 16 MLAs as directed by the Supreme Court last week.

A high-level Sena (UBT) delegation called on Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal and submitted a memorandum with the demand, said the party's Chief Whip Sunil Prabhu.

"Since the Speaker (Narwekar) is touring out of station, we met the Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal and handed over our memorandum on this issue. We have reiterated that the Speaker must take his decision in the matter at the earliest possible," Prabhu said.

In its verdict, the SC last week had put the question of the 16 MLAs -- including Chief Minister Eknath Shinde -- in the Maharashtra Speaker's domain, and to take the decision in a reasonable time.

The delegation comprised Sena (UBT) MLAs and MLCs -- Sunil Prabhu, Ramesh Korgaonkar, Sunil Raut, Anil Parab, Dr, Manisha Kayande, Sachin Aher, Vilas Potnis, Sunil Shinde and Rutuja Latke.

Prabhu said that the delegation submitted a copy of the apex court judgement and the Sena (UBT)'s letter on their main demand and expressed hope that the Speaker would act on it appropriately without delays.

Also Read

MVA's collapse, its aftermath kept political pot boiling in Maha in 2022

Rs 2,000 cr deal to purchase Shiv Sena name and symbol, says Sanjay Raut

Ignore orders of 'unconstitutional' Maharashtra govt: Raut to officials

Our govt formed legally: Shinde; Raut asserts Uddhav faction is 'real' Sena

After EC's symbol ruling, Shinde's Shiv Sena faction gets Parliament office

Congress should safeguard Karnataka MLAs from being poached by BJP: CPI(M)

Cannot play communal card everytime: Sibal takes dig at BJP on Karnataka

Congress victory in Karnataka is best birthday gift for me: Shivakumar

Case against me by Nashik police under Maha CM's pressure: Sanjay Raut

Difference of opinion in Kerala's CPI(M) on Cong role in fight against BJP

Several leaders of the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) allies Congress, Nationalist Congress Party and Sena (UBT) -- including Nana Patole, Jayant Patil and Sanjay Raut -- have demanded that since the SC ruling has come, the Speaker should take a decision on priority.

The Bharatiya Janata Party's Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis has flayed the Opposition for indulging in 'pressure tactics' on the Speaker in the matter, and said "the Speaker will not succumb to such pressures and take his decision as per the Constitution".

--IANS

qn/dpb

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Shiv Sena Uddhav Thackeray Maharashtra

First Published: May 15 2023 | 2:37 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Congress Prez Kharge summoned by district court for Bajrang Dal remarks

Mallikarjun Kharge
2 min read

Still have 6 months time: Pilot urges Rajasthan govt to act on corruption

Sachin Pilot
2 min read

Shiv Sena (UBT) asks Speaker to decide quickly on 16 MLAs' disqualification

Uddhav Thackeray
2 min read

Congress should safeguard Karnataka MLAs from being poached by BJP: CPI(M)

Karnataka Congress President D.K. Shivakumar with party leaders Randeep Surjewala, Siddaramaiah and others celebrates his birthday
3 min read

Cannot play communal card everytime: Sibal takes dig at BJP on Karnataka

Kapil Sibal
1 min read

Most Popular

View More

PM to start foreign tour with G7 meet in Japan, end with US visit in June

Narendra Modi
5 min read
Premium

An outsider inside: Is this beginning of the end or a new start for 'PTR'?

palanivel thiaga rajan
5 min read
Premium

Karnataka: Nearly 50% votes from women but only 5% in legislature

Photo: PTI
1 min read

BJP marks Modi govt's ninth anniversary; will it remember NDA's 25th?

BJP
4 min read

Karnataka election results likely to keep Indian markets swinging

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon