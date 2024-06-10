Shivraj Singh Chouhan to Suresh Gopi: Meet the ministers in Modi govt 3.0

C S Pemmasani, TDP
2024 richest candidate now a minister
Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani hit the headlines soon after the Telugu Desam Party fielded him from Guntur after Jayadev Galla, the two-term MP from the seat from 2014 onwards announced he was withdrawing from active politics. Pemmasani, a medical doctor, was again in the news when he filed his nomination. In his affidavit, he declared his income to be ~5,785 crore, making him the wealthiest candidate in the Lok Sabha polls fray. After graduating in medicine from Osmania Medical College, Pemmasani studied in the United State and served as an attending physician at Johns Hopkins University and Sinai Hospital. He is the founder and CEO of UWorld, a test preparation company. He defeated Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party’s Kilari Venkata Rosaiah by 344,695 votes from Guntur
Ravneet S Bittu, BJP
NDA’s Punjab bet discovers victory in loss
Ravneet Singh Bittu, a two-term Congress Lok Sabha MP from Ludhiana, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the run-up to the 2024 elections. When Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury was busy with the Bengal Assembly polls in 2021, Bittu briefly led the Congress party in the Lok Sabha. Grandson of former Punjab chief minister Beant Singh, Bittu is a rare ministerial council member who has been inducted despite his loss in the LS polls. He has to be elected to the Rajya Sabha within six months. At least five of the BJP’s Rajya Sabha MPs were elected to the Lok Sabha This would open up a vacancy for Bittu. Even though BJP lost in all 13 constituencies, the party increased its vote share to 18.56 per cent in Punjab. In several places, BJP candidates faced protests by farmers.
Bittu’s loss to Congress’ Amrinder Singh Raja Warring was by a thin margin of 20,942. His induction into the Union Council of Ministers suggests the BJP’s long-term interest in expanding its electoral footprint in Punjab.
Suresh Gopi, BJP
Modi’s Kerala trump card scores big
Suresh Gopi, a popular actor-cum-politician, achieved a historic win for the BJP in Kerala by winning the Thrissur Lok Sabha seat, a first for the party. Gopi defeated Communist Party of India leader V S Sunilkumar in a three-cornered fight by 74,686 votes with Congress’ senior leader K Muraleedharan coming in third. Earlier this year in January, Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Guruvayur’s Sreekrishna Temple in Thrissur draped in a white mundu and veshti to attend the wedding of Gopi’s daughter Bhagya. Modi took part in her ‘Kanyadaanam’ ritual. At the peak of his cinematic career, Gopi matched Mammooty and Mohanlal in terms of box-office numbers. In 2019, Gopi had finished number three but secured a respectable 28.2 per cent vote share. He was also nominated to the Rajya Sabha and his term ended in 2022.
Shivraj Singh Chouhan, BJP
Four-time CM readies for new role
The longest serving chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan had led the BJP to a famous win in the December 2023 Assembly polls on the back of his government’s welfare schemes, especially the ‘Laadli Bahna’. It had surprised many that the BJP replaced Chouhan with Mohan Yadav as the MP CM. Chouhan won from Vidisha by a
massive margin of 821,408 votes. The BJP swept all 29 seats in MP. On Sunday, Chouhan became the Union cabinet minister for the first time in his more than three-decade-long political career. His induction into the Union Cabinet was amply clear after Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded him at a rally in Madhya Pradesh before the Lok Sabha polls.
Jitan Ram ManjhI, HAM (Secular)
Long-time Nitish ally makes the cut
At 79, Jitan Ram Manjhi, a former Bihar chief minister, is likely to be the oldest member of the Union council of ministers. A member of the Mahadalit community of Bihar, Manjhi has been a loyalist of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, falling out with him briefly in the run up to the Bihar Assembly polls in 2015. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Manjhi’s party had an alliance with the BJP-led NDA. He won the Gaya seat by 101,812 against the Rashtriya Janata Dal. Manjhi's political journey took a dramatic turn when, in 2014, he was unexpectedly anointed Chief Minister by Nitish Kumar, who had resigned after a disastrous Lok Sabha election. Kumar saw Manjhi as a caretaker. But the unassuming Manjhi quickly shattered those expectations.
Cabinet Ministers
1. Narendra Modi
2. Rajnath Singh
3. Amit Shah
4. Nitin Gadkari
5. JP Nadda
6. Shivraj Singh Chouhan
7. Nirmala Sitharaman
8. S Jaishankar
9. Manohar Lal Khattar
10. HD Kumaraswamy
11. Piyush Goyal
12. Dharmendra Pradhan
13. Jitan Ram Manjhi
14. Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh
15. Sarbananda Sonowal
16. Dr Virendra Kumar
17. Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu
18. Pralhad Joshi
19. Jual Oram
20. Giriraj Singh
21. Ashwini Vaishnaw
22. Jyotiraditya Scindia
23. Bhupender Yadav
24. Gajendra Singh Shekhawat
25. Annapurna Devi
26. Kiren Rijiju
27. Hardeep Singh Puri
28. Mansukh Mandaviya
29. G Kishan Reddy
30. Chirag Paswan
31. CR Patil
Ministers of State with independent charge
1. Rao Inderjit Singh
2. Jitendra Singh
3. Arjun Ram Meghwal
4. Prataprao Ganpatrao Jadhav
5. Jayant Chaudhary
Ministers of State
1. Jitin Prasada
2. Shripad Naik
3. Pankaj Chaudhary
4. Krishan Pal Gurjar
5. Ramdas Athawale
6. Ram Nath Thakur
7. Nityanand Rai
8. Anupriya Patel
9. V Somanna
10. Dr Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani
11. SP Singh Baghel
12. Shobha Karandlaje
13. Kirti Vardhan Singh
14. BL Verma
15. Shantanu Thakur
16. Suresh Gopi
17. L Murugan
18. Ajay Tamta
19. Bandi Sanjay Kumar
20. Kamlesh Paswan
21. Bhagirath Chaudhary
22. Satish Chandra Dubey
23. Sanjay Seth
24. Ravneet Singh Bittu
25. Durga Das Uikey
26. Raksha Khadse
27. Sukanta Majumdar
28. Savitri Thakur
29. Tokhan Sahu
30. Rajbhushan Chaudhary
31. Bhupathiraju Srinivasa Varma
32. Harsh Malhotra
33. Nimuben Jayantibhai Bambhaniya
34. Murlidhar Mohol
35. George Kurian
36. Pabitra Margherita