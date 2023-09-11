Should give up its dream...: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma takes dig at Cong

Amid efforts by the Opposition bloc - INDIA - to unseat the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) from power at the Centre in next year's Lok Sabha elections, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday took a dig at the Congress saying it should give up its forming the government.

Addressing a public event in the state capital, Guwahati, on Sunday, CM Sarma said, "The Congress should give up its dream of forming a government at the Centre. They may, however, come to power and form the government in some other country or planet, should an opportunity present itself."

"The Congress leaders say they will form the 'INDIA' government. I am saying we will form a government of 'Bharat'. We will form the next government under the leadership of Modi-ji (Prime Minister Narendra Modi). Have no worries about about that," the CM added.

Praising the BJP-led NDA at the Centre for its work on the progress of the Northeast states, also known as the 'Seven Sisters', the Assam CM said, "Significant transformation has taken place on connectivity in the Northeast. If you visit Arunachal Pradesh, you will come across many national highways. Though Manipur, today, is going through difficult times, there is no shortage of essential commodities in the state. People can clearly see the transformation that has come about in our region."

The ruling BJP at the Centre and the Opposition bloc have been going at each other ahead of the upcoming state polls and the general elections next year.

A total of 28 parties, including the Congress, Aam Aadmi Party, Trinamool Congress, and the DM, among others, have come together under INDIA (Indian National Democratic Inclusive Alliance) in a bid to put a combined challenge to the NDA in the Lok Sabha polls.

Also Read Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam Be ready to tackle floods: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma tells officials No concept of old and new BJP, anybody can join with missed call: Assam CM Ambedkar said reservation can't be given on basis of religion: Assam CM Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma attends Mega Bihu programme at Tezpur G20 Summit: Spotlight on Konark Wheel; India's digital prowess on display Why is the DMK camp so composed over 'Sanatana Dharma' controversy? Do not read too much into Prez Xi's absence from G20: Alfredo Montufar-Helu Politics of handouts: Freebies walk thin line between welfare and wasteful First meet of INDIA bloc coordination committee in Delhi on September 13

.