Saturday, April 26, 2025 | 06:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / Rahul, Robert Vadra naive, says Digvijaya's brother on Pahalgam attacks

Rahul, Robert Vadra naive, says Digvijaya's brother on Pahalgam attacks

'Rahul Gandhi and Robert Vadra are naive. The country is suffering the consequences of their immaturity,' senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh's brother and former MLA Lakshman Singh said

Rahul Gandhi

Lakshman Singh also came down heavily on the statements of Gandhi and Vadra post the attack (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Guna (MP)
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 26 2025 | 6:49 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh's brother and former MLA Lakshman Singh on Friday tore into the leadership of his party in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack and asserted Rahul Gandhi and Robert Vadra were naive.

He said he did not mind getting expelled from the party for these statements since the security of the country was paramount for him.  Lakshman Singh, a Congressman who has had a stint with the BJP, also claimed Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah "may be in cahoots" with terrorists. During a condolence meeting organised in Raghogarh to pay tribute to those who died in Tuesday's attack, Lakshman Singh said, "Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah may be in cahoots with terrorists. In such a situation, the Congress should withdraw support from the National Conference government (in the Union Territory). I am going to write to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge in this regard."  Lakshman Singh also came down heavily on the statements of Gandhi and Vadra post the attack. "Robert Vadra's statement that the terrorists attacked because they did not allow Muslims to offer namaz on the road is not only irresponsible but also a statement that poses a threat to the security of the country. I am saying all this in front of the camera, so that no one is confused. Congress should think 10 times before speaking, otherwise the public will answer in the elections," he said. "Rahul Gandhi and Robert Vadra are naive. The country is suffering the consequences of their immaturity," he added.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

tomatoes

Congress demands MSP for tomato as prices plummet in Madhya Pradesh

Milind Deora, Milind, Deora

Shameful but not surprising: Deora on Sena UBT MPs skipping all-party meet

Asaduddin Owaisi, Asaduddin, Owaisi

Telangana Legislative Council Polls: AIMIM wins from Hyderabad local seat

Congress, Congress flag

UP Congress postpones protest against BJP in wake of Pahalgam attack

All-party meeting on Pahalgam

Opposition backs Centre at all-party meet after Pahalgam terror attack

Topics : Rahul Gandhi Robert Vadra Pahalgam attack Indian National Congress

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 26 2025 | 6:49 AM IST

Explore News

RCB vs RR Pitch ReportStocks to Watch TodayRIL Q4 Results 2025Gold Silver Price TodayIndus Waters Treaty SuspendedUP Board Topper List 2025What is India-Pak Shimla AgreementAxis Bank Q4 Result 2025IPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon