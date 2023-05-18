close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Siddaramaiah: A veteran who is revered on both sides of the aisle

He will look to enter the history books by becoming the longest serving CM in the state

Vikram Gopal New Delhi
Siddaramaiah

Photo: Twitter

4 min read Last Updated : May 18 2023 | 5:43 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

On October 10, 2019, Govind Karjol of the Bharatiya Janata Party, newly-appointed deputy chief minister, was talking to a bunch of journalists near the legislator’s entrance of the Karnataka Assembly, when he heard that Congress Legislative Party leader Siddaramaiah was heading that way.
Karjol, a five-time MLA, decided to wait, and as soon as he glimpsed Siddaramaiah, walked up to the former chief minister with folded hands to inform him about his new assignment. With a pat on Karjol’s back and an arm around his shoulder, Siddaramaiah wished him well and told him it was richly deserved.

In the corridors of the Vidhana Soudha, many such anecdotes abound about the veteran leader, who is revered as perhaps the most approachable senior by almost all the MLAs.  
It was this ability to connect with MLAs big and, especially, small on both sides of the aisle, and his vast experience that ensured that Siddaramaiah, who hails from the shepherd Kuruba caste, won the support of the Congress’ new legislators after its decisive victory in the elections, a senior Congress MLA said.

And so, exactly 40 years after he first entered the Karnataka Assembly, the Congress leader is set to become the chief minister for the second time. He is only the second person in Karnataka’s history to complete a full five-year term. Should he complete three years in the post, he will be the longest serving chief minister, and if he finishes the term at the head of the government, he will be the first person to do so in the state’s history.
Over the past four decades, the 75-year-old first-generation graduate and lawyer has remade himself into an expert in political management and budget making.

Also Read

High-voltage campaigning for Karnataka elections to end today at 5 pm

Congress will emerge victorious: Party leaders on Karnataka poll counting

Karnataka Election Results 2023: Here is how the tally looks at 10:30 am

Karnataka Election Results 2023: Here is how the tally looks at 11 am

Karnataka Assembly polls: Rahul Gandhi promises Rs 2 hike in milk subsidy

CM-designate Siddaramaiah to stake claim today to form govt in Karnataka

After Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP wants quick decision on MLAs' disqualification

Everything you need to know about Siddaramaiah, Karnataka's next CM

Arjun Ram Meghwal replaces Rijiju, a look at all law ministers under Modi

Kuki MLAs, civil society groups decide against dialogue with Manipur govt


All about numbers
Siddaramaiah holds the record for presenting the highest number of Budgets in Karnataka – 13 so far – and is likely to retain the finance portfolio like last time.

He has often spoken about how he was mocked in 1994 before he presented his first Budget. “Some people asked, ‘Can he count sheep?’” Siddaramaiah told a regional news channel.
A senior bureaucrat, who was part of the previous Siddaramaiah administration, said the former chief minister very strictly abides by three principles in the budget-making exercise: The fiscal deficit must not exceed 3 per cent of gross state domestic product (GSDP), the debt-to-GSDP ratio must not exceed 25 per cent, and there has to be a revenue surplus. “Except for some core welfare schemes that he introduced, he is willing to listen to concerns aired by the finance department,” the bureaucrat said.

The IAS officer said Siddaramaiah’s approach is deliberative, and he holds extensive consultations with departments and a wide array of stakeholders, particularly eliciting contrarian views. “He is present in every one of those meetings over the whole month of the budget making process,” the officer said.
Challenges ahead

In its election campaign, the Congress announced five guarantees for voters — Rs 2,000 a month to each woman who heads a household; unemployment assistance of Rs 3,000 per month for graduates and Rs 1,500 per month for diploma holders; 200 units of free electricity to all households; 10 kg of foodgrain free for every person in a BPL household; and, free bus travel for women.
The party has promised to implement these measures in the first Cabinet meeting. A senior Congress leader said the party has estimated that the total cost could be around Rs 50,000 crore.

The bureaucrat quoted above said the guarantees would be hard to implement at one shot, considering the immense cost. “They might be introduced in a phased manner,” he added.
The party will bank on these schemes to reduce the BJP’s tally in the Lok Sabha elections next year. The saffron party won 25 of the 28 seats in the state in 2019.

Besides, Siddaramaiah also has his task cut out in managing intra-party disagreements, which were visible over the past three days, when both he and Congress Karnataka chief DK Shivakumar jostled for the top spot.
There is also the matter of the caste Census that the party has promised to release. The Congress had conducted the Census during its previous term, but did not release it because of pressure from the dominant Vokkaliga and Lingayat communities, whose numbers it had apparently reduced, according to a leaked report.

Indeed, state leaders of the party blamed a backlash from these two dominant groups for its poor performance in the 2018 elections. Siddaramaiah has called that election the most disappointing one in his career, because he lost in one of the two seats he contested, despite introducing a slew of welfare measures. He is looking to rectify that and cement his legacy this time, a close aide of his said.
Topics : Siddaramaiah Karnataka Congress

First Published: May 18 2023 | 5:43 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Siddaramaiah: A veteran who is revered on both sides of the aisle

Siddaramaiah
4 min read

CM-designate Siddaramaiah to stake claim today to form govt in Karnataka

Siddaramaiah
2 min read

After Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP wants quick decision on MLAs' disqualification

NCP Chief Sharad Pawar addresses a press conference.
2 min read

Everything you need to know about Siddaramaiah, Karnataka's next CM

Siddaramaiah
5 min read

Arjun Ram Meghwal replaces Rijiju, a look at all law ministers under Modi

ArjunRamMeghwal
4 min read

Most Popular

View More

LIVE: Supreme Court stays West Bengal govt order banning 'The Kerala Story'

The Kerala Story
2 min read

Siddaramaiah to be Karnataka CM, Shivakumar deputy CM and PCC chief

D K Shivakumar with Siddaramaiah
3 min read

In states where Congress is strong, other parties should help it: KC Tyagi

KC Tyagi, JDU, Cambridge Analytica
2 min read

Shifting Rijiju out of law ministry victory of judiciary system: Raut

Sanjay Raut
2 min read

Not fully happy: Shivakumar's brother on him getting Karnataka Dy CM post

DK Shivakumar, Karnataka elections
1 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon