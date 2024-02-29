Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Sitharaman flays Cong MP on demand for separate nation for southern states

Earlier this month, the Bengaluru Rural MP Suresh said the southern states will be forced to demand for a separate nation if the alleged 'injustice' was not rectified

nirmala sitharaman interim budget PC

He had claimed that taxes collected from the south were being distributed to north India and that the former (southern states) was not getting the due share | File image

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 29 2024 | 10:14 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has decried Congress MP D K Suresh's statement that the southern states will be forced to demand for a separate nation due to the alleged injustice in the release of central grants to them.
Insisting that "the central government has no role to play except for obeying the Finance Commission, Sitharaman said the states must sit with the Commission and highlight the weightage that will help them get the grants."

"If southern states...I don't want to club them as southern states...each one has its own strengths and it is also now getting into those very, very dangerous threshold of 'Southern states together'. We will have '...' (separate nation)," the finance minister said during an interactive event - 'The Indian Express Adda'- here on Wednesday.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Earlier this month, the Bengaluru Rural MP Suresh said the southern states will be forced to demand for a separate nation if the alleged 'injustice' was not rectified.
He had claimed that taxes collected from the south were being distributed to north India and that the former (southern states) was not getting the due share.
"You have a responsible Member of Parliament (Suresh), brother of the Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka, who says we will have a separate southern state. It cannot go to that extent. I'm sorry. I can't be with that," Sitharaman said.
Explaining further, she said, "I'm coming from a southern state. I cannot wait a moment, stand next to anybody who says 'we in the southern states then demand...it cannot be so. That is what I'm worried about."

Praising the southern states for performing better in the index, Sitharaman insisted that when the southern states sit with the Finance Commission, they have to highlight and speak about their demands and weightages.
The finance minister underlined that "the central government has no role to play except for obeying the Finance Commission."

"If the Finance Commissioner tells me you give this much per month, I have to do it. There's no way in which any finance minister can tweak it in favour of one or the other," Sitharaman added.

Also Read

World Cup semis chances: What happens if NZ vs PAK washed out in Bengaluru?

FM Nirmala Sitharaman seeks global help to nab smuggling masterminds

PKL 2023: Bengaluru Bulls players full list, price and live stream details

Budget 2024: Nirmala Sitharaman meets President ahead of Budget speech

Budget 2024: 'Governance, development, performance,' FM redefines GDP

Uttarakhand CM to attend BJP's Central Election Committee meeting today

Bengal police arrested Shajahan after court cleared the decks, says TMC

Kharge expresses grief over Jharkhand train accident, seeks impartial probe

BJP can get seats in two digits in Kerala if it is two zeroes: Tharoor

No single piece of paper brought to L-G's notice: Saxena writes to Kejriwal

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Nirmala Sitharaman Congress Bengaluru

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 29 2024 | 10:14 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch Today Himachal Rajya Sabha Election Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodaySandeshkhali Case Live UpdatesHavells India Share PriceGaganyaan MissionTS Inter Exams 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon