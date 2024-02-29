Kharge expresses grief over Jharkhand train accident, seeks impartial probe

At least two passengers died and some were injured after being hit by a train near Kaljariya railway crossing in Jharkhand's Jamtara-Karmatand area on Wednesday.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge expressed grief over the loss of lives in the Jharkhand train accident, and sought an 'impartial' investigation into the incident to hold those liable for safety violations.

Taking to his social media handle, Kharge posted on X, "The train accident that took place in Jamtara, Jharkhand, is extremely heartbreaking. The news of the loss of many lives is extremely sad."

"Our deepest condolences to the families of the deceased and we pray for the speedy recovery of the injured. The railways and government administrations should do immediate relief work, and Congress workers should provide all possible help," read the post.

The Congress leader further stated in the post, "The Railway Ministry should take responsibility for this tragic accident and conduct an impartial investigation so that those responsible for safety lapses are held accountable."

Earlier in the day, President Droupadi Murmu expressed grief and offered her condolences on the loss of lives and people injured in the train accident in the Jamtara district of Jharkhand.

"The news of the sudden deaths of many people in a train accident in the Jamtara district of Jharkhand is extremely saddening. I express my deepest condolences to the bereaved families and pray for the speedy recovery of those injured," posted the President on X.

Prime Minister Narendra also took to his social media handle on X and posted, "Pained by the mishap in Jamtara, Jharkhand. My thoughts are with all those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon."

At least two passengers died and some were injured after being hit by a train near Kaljariya railway crossing in Jharkhand's Jamtara-Karmatand area on Wednesday.

Jamtara Deputy Commissioner Shashi Bhushan Mehra said, "Two bodies have been recovered so far, adding that the police, district administration team, and railway officials reached the spot and took the injured to the hospital for treatment.

Jamtara Sub Divisional Officer (SDO) Anant Kumar said that the deceased were passengers who had stepped down near Kalajharia railway crossing and were run over by another local train."Near the Kalajharia railway crossing, the train stopped, and some passengers got off and were run over by another local train. Information was received that some people had died. RPF and the district police are conducting a search operation, and two bodies have been recovered so far," the SDO said.

Kumar also informed that a helpline number will be started soon so that family members of those who have been injured can contact for further information. The reason for the incident is yet to be determined," he added.

Jharkhand Health Minister Banna Gupta directed the Jamtara Deputy Commissioner and Civil Surgeon to conduct rescue operations and provide treatment to those injured.