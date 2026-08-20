Southern states seek fair tax devolution, freeze Lok Sabha strength at 543

At a meeting of the Southern Zonal Council in Chennai, chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the chief ministers of South Indian states on Thursday urged the Centre to ensure the region is not punished for its successful implementation of population stabilisation. They said the south should be treated fairly in the devolution of funds and in its voice in Parliament. They also discussed envisioning infrastructure linkages for the southern states as one integrated region.

The 31st Southern Zonal Council in Mahabalipuram near Chennai was attended by Tamil Nadu’s CM C Vijay Joseph, Andhra Pradesh’s N Chandrababu Naidu, D K Shivakumar of Karnataka, Keralam's V D Satheesan and Telangana Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, apart from lieutenant governors of Puducherry and Andaman and Nicobar Islands and the administrator of Lakshadweep.

The CMs of Congress-ruled states asked the Centre to freeze the number of Lok Sabha seats at 543 for another 25 years, and accommodate one-third reservation for women within the existing seats. Shivakumar and Satheesan also demanded that the Centre withdraw the recent amendments to the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, which Parliament passed in its recently concluded Monsoon Session.

TN’s Vijay said southern states, which have invested in development, fiscal discipline and demographic transition, should not be disadvantaged in fiscal devolution.

Naidu said southern states contribute around 31 per cent to India’s GDP, and the southern economy could reach $10 trillion by 2047.

Karnataka’s Shivakumar called for "fairness in funds, fairness in voice and fairness in the respect owed to the states that power this economy”, noting that the south was the “engine of the Indian economy”, with the five southern states accounting for nearly 33 per cent of the country's gross domestic product despite having about 20 per cent of its population. He said the South’s success in population control must not become a reason for reducing its political voice.

Home Minister Shah in Parliament in April suggested that the proposed delimitation could increase the seats of all states proportionately by 50 per cent. However, Shivakumar said, “We welcome the assurance that no southern state will lose seats. But representation is not only about numbers. It is about weight, and about voice.” The Karnataka CM said he is confident that all the CMs at the meeting will support him. “Let the 1971 basis be honoured, and let the strength of our voice be protected,” he said.

TN’s Vijay said the southern states have a great opportunity to think and act as a single, integrated economic region, and build globally competitive value chains that are far stronger than the sum of their individual parts.

Andhra’s Naidu proposed a bullet train corridor connecting Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu to link Amaravati, Bengaluru and Chennai. He suggested setting up a common logistics network and dry ports across southern states. He called for linking the southern power grid with the national grid, and setting up a joint consortium of universities and skilling institutions from southern states.

Naidu also asked the Centre to expedite resolution of Andhra Pradesh’s bifurcation-related issues, approve Dugarajapatnam Port and refinery proposals and Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada metro rail projects, and approve the Kadapa JSW steel railway link.

Issues of water sharing were also discussed during the meeting. Naidu said the Godavari–Cauvery link could provide a permanent solution to Tamil Nadu’s water problems, and called for a long-term national plan for Ganga–Cauvery river-linking.

The Karnataka CM said that he has given a commitment in the presence of Union Home Minister Shah that the interests of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry will be protected in the proposed Mekedatu dam issue. Keralam CM Satheesan said his state was willing to provide Tamil Nadu with its full share of water from a new Mullaperiyar dam. Telangana Deputy CM sought protection of the state's rights in Krishna river waters.

(with PTI inputs)