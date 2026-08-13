Parliament Monsoon Session: 12 Bills introduced, 11 passed; 33 hrs spent
Parliament's 2026 Monsoon Session passed 11 of 12 Bills introduced, while seven Bills received five minutes or less of discussion in Lok Sabha. None was referred to a Standing Committee
Akshita Singh New Delhi
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The Monsoon Session of Parliament concluded on Thursday as both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned sine die. During the session, 12 Bills introduced, of which 11 were passed by both Houses, while the Indian Statistical Institute Bill, 2026 remained pending.
The Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026 was passed by the Rajya Sabha on Thursday, after the Lok Sabha was adjourned sine die.
The 12 Bills introduced during the session were not referred to Standing Committees, according to the PRS Legislative Research data. The Bills were introduced between July 20 and August 10.
11 Bills passed
The Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026 accounted for the highest amount of parliamentary discussion among the Bills tracked by PRS. It was discussed for 17 hours 34 minutes across the two Houses.
The remaining 10 Bills together accounted for 15 hours 24 minutes of discussion. The total time spent on the passage of the 11 Bills was therefore 32 hours 58 minutes, based on the time recorded by PRS.
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|Bill
|Lok Sabha discussion
|Rajya Sabha discussion
|Total time
|Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill
|10h 55m
|6h 39m
|17h 34m
|Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Bill
|14m
|1h 01m
|1h 15m
|Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Bill
|4m
|50m
|54m
|Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Bill
|4m
|2h 21m
|2h 25m
|MSME Development (Amendment) Bill
|3m
|1h 19m
|1h 22m
|Taxation and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill
|3m
|2h 07m
|2h 10m
|Bankers’ Books Evidence Bill
|5m
|52m
|57m
|Tribunals Reforms Bill
|12m
|1h 52m
|2h 04m
|Kerala (Alteration of Name) Bill
|4m
|2h 16m
|2h 20m
|National Co-operative Development Corporation (Amendment) Bill
|10m
|1h 42m
|1h 52m
|Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill
|5m
|Not known yet
|5m*
|Total
|11h 59m
|21h 00m
|32h 59m*
7 Bills got 5 minutes or less in Lok Sabha
Seven Bills received five minutes or less of discussion in the Lok Sabha.
The Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Bill and the Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Bill each received four minutes. The MSME Development (Amendment) Bill and the Taxation and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill received three minutes each.
The Bankers’ Books Evidence Bill received five minutes, while the Kerala (Alteration of Name) Bill received four minutes. The Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill received five minutes in the Lok Sabha.
|Bill
|Lok Sabha discussion
|Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Bill
|4 minutes
|Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Bill
|4 minutes
|MSME Development (Amendment) Bill
|3 minutes
|Taxation and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill
|3 minutes
|Bankers’ Books Evidence Bill
|5 minutes
|Kerala (Alteration of Name) Bill
|4 minutes
|Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill
|5 minutes
|Total
|28 minutes
The seven Bills together accounted for 28 minutes of discussion in the Lok Sabha, according to the PRS time-spent data.
How 2026 Monsoon Session compares with last year
The Monsoon Session 2026 saw 12 Bills introduced and 11 passed, with the Indian Statistical Institute Bill, 2026 the only one among the 12 that remained pending. The previous year's Monsoon Session saw 13 Bills introduced, of which eight were passed within the session.
In 2025, five of the 13 Bills introduced were referred to committees, three to Joint Committees and two to Select Committees of the Lok Sabha. In 2026, none of the introduced Bills was referred to a Standing Committee.
During the Budget Session 2026, 13 government Bills were introduced and nine passed. One Bill was voted down, two became infructuous, and one remained pending. Lok Sabha functioned for 86 per cent of its scheduled time, while Rajya Sabha functioned for 92 per cent during the Budget Session.
The session was extended by three days for the delimitation-related legislation. The three Bills introduced during the extended period were discussed for 21 hours 28 minutes over two days. The Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill was voted down, after which the other two Bills became infructuous.
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First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 2:12 PM IST