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Home / India News / Parliament Monsoon Session: 12 Bills introduced, 11 passed; 33 hrs spent

Parliament Monsoon Session: 12 Bills introduced, 11 passed; 33 hrs spent

Parliament's 2026 Monsoon Session passed 11 of 12 Bills introduced, while seven Bills received five minutes or less of discussion in Lok Sabha. None was referred to a Standing Committee

Parliament Monsoon Session 2026, Parliament Bills, Monsoon Session 2026, Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha, Bills passed, Bills introduced, parliamentary proceedings, Budget Session 2026, PRS Legislative Research

A total of 11 Bills were passed during the Monsoon Session 2026. (Parliament House in New Delhi | Image: Bloomberg)

Akshita Singh New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 13 2026 | 2:12 PM IST

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The Monsoon Session of Parliament concluded on Thursday as both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned sine die. During the session, 12 Bills introduced, of which 11 were passed by both Houses, while the Indian Statistical Institute Bill, 2026 remained pending.
 
The Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026 was passed by the Rajya Sabha on Thursday, after the Lok Sabha was adjourned sine die.
 
The 12 Bills introduced during the session were not referred to Standing Committees, according to the PRS Legislative Research data. The Bills were introduced between July 20 and August 10.
 

11 Bills passed

The Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026 accounted for the highest amount of parliamentary discussion among the Bills tracked by PRS. It was discussed for 17 hours 34 minutes across the two Houses.
 
The remaining 10 Bills together accounted for 15 hours 24 minutes of discussion. The total time spent on the passage of the 11 Bills was therefore 32 hours 58 minutes, based on the time recorded by PRS.

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Bill Lok Sabha discussion Rajya Sabha discussion Total time
Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill 10h 55m 6h 39m 17h 34m
Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Bill 14m 1h 01m 1h 15m
Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Bill 4m 50m 54m
Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Bill 4m 2h 21m 2h 25m
MSME Development (Amendment) Bill 3m 1h 19m 1h 22m
Taxation and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill 3m 2h 07m 2h 10m
Bankers’ Books Evidence Bill 5m 52m 57m
Tribunals Reforms Bill 12m 1h 52m 2h 04m
Kerala (Alteration of Name) Bill 4m 2h 16m 2h 20m
National Co-operative Development Corporation (Amendment) Bill 10m 1h 42m 1h 52m
Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill 5m Not known yet 5m*
Total 11h 59m 21h 00m 32h 59m*

7 Bills got 5 minutes or less in Lok Sabha

Seven Bills received five minutes or less of discussion in the Lok Sabha.
 
The Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Bill and the Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Bill each received four minutes. The MSME Development (Amendment) Bill and the Taxation and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill received three minutes each.
 
The Bankers’ Books Evidence Bill received five minutes, while the Kerala (Alteration of Name) Bill received four minutes. The Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill received five minutes in the Lok Sabha.
 
Bill Lok Sabha discussion
Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Bill 4 minutes
Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Bill 4 minutes
MSME Development (Amendment) Bill 3 minutes
Taxation and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill 3 minutes
Bankers’ Books Evidence Bill 5 minutes
Kerala (Alteration of Name) Bill 4 minutes
Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill 5 minutes
Total 28 minutes
 
The seven Bills together accounted for 28 minutes of discussion in the Lok Sabha, according to the PRS time-spent data.

How 2026 Monsoon Session compares with last year

The Monsoon Session 2026 saw 12 Bills introduced and 11 passed, with the Indian Statistical Institute Bill, 2026 the only one among the 12 that remained pending. The previous year's Monsoon Session saw 13 Bills introduced, of which eight were passed within the session.
 
In 2025, five of the 13 Bills introduced were referred to committees, three to Joint Committees and two to Select Committees of the Lok Sabha. In 2026, none of the introduced Bills was referred to a Standing Committee.
 
During the Budget Session 2026, 13 government Bills were introduced and nine passed. One Bill was voted down, two became infructuous, and one remained pending. Lok Sabha functioned for 86 per cent of its scheduled time, while Rajya Sabha functioned for 92 per cent during the Budget Session.
 
The session was extended by three days for the delimitation-related legislation. The three Bills introduced during the extended period were discussed for 21 hours 28 minutes over two days. The Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill was voted down, after which the other two Bills became infructuous.

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Topics : Monsoon session of Parliament Lok Sabha Rajya Sabha BS Web Reports

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First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 2:12 PM IST