Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

SP chief Akhilesh joins Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Agra

Party workers of the SP and the Congress raised slogans in their support as the two leaders, accompanied by Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, waved at the crowd gathered here for yatra

Akhilesh Yadav with Rahul Gandhi in Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

Image: x @ANI

Press Trust of India Agra (UP)
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 25 2024 | 5:17 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav joined Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' in Agra on Sunday, days after the two parties reached a seat-sharing arrangement in Uttar Pradesh for the Lok Sabha polls.
Party workers of the SP and the Congress raised slogans in their support as the two leaders, accompanied by Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, waved at the crowd gathered here for the yatra.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Attacking the government in his address on the occasion, Yadav said, "Today, farmers are standing against the government. The government is scared of the power of farmers. In the coming time, the BJP will be removed and the INDIA coalition government will give respect to farmers."

He added that the BJP has not given the backward classes, Dalits and minority communities the respect they deserve.
Senior Congress leader in Uttar Pradesh Pradeep Mathur was also present on the occasion. Earlier, the leaders paid floral tributes at a statue of B R Ambedkar in Agra.
"The Agra leg of the 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' has definitely proved to be an ice-breaker. The atmosphere is wonderful, workers of both parties are enthusiastic. This will definitely have a positive impact in the Lok Sabha elections for both the parties," Mathur told PTI.
"Under the leadership of Rahulji, Priyankaji and Akhileshji, we will spring a surprise in the Lok Sabha elections," he added. Mathur is a former Congress Legislature Party leader in the Uttar Pradesh assembly.

Also Read

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra to cover 650 km in six days in MP: Congress

Congress stands for rights of tribals over natural resources: Rahul Gandhi

Kamal Nath to take part in Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra from March 2 to 6

Priyanka Gandhi to join Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra on Saturday in Uttar Pradesh

Nyay Yatra: Rahul gives flying kisses to crowd shouting 'Jai Shri Ram'

Vote for INDIA bloc so your voices are heard in Parliament: CM Kejriwal

Assam Cabinet's nod to repeal Muslim Marriage Act welcomed by BJP

55 former Cong MLAs join BJP in presence of Ashok Chavan in Maharashtra

Nitish Kumar maintained a record of turning back, says Tejashwi Yadav

Matter of shame that elections in J-K had to be announced by SC: Omar

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Samajwadi Party Rahul Gandhi Lok Sabha Lok Sabha elections Uttar Pradesh Akhilesh Yadav

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 25 2024 | 5:17 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveIND vs ENG 4th Test Day 1 LIVE SCOREShaitaan TrailerVodafone Idea Share PriceGold PriceHiranandani GroupBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon