Nitish Kumar maintained a record of turning back, says Tejashwi Yadav

Bihar former Deputy Chief Minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday took a jibe at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) made a Chief Minister who took oath three times in three years.

"Nitish Kumar has maintained a record in turning back. At the same time, he called upon people to participate in the RJD rally organised in Patna on March 3."

He appealed to the people to come to Patna on March 2 itself and join the rally organised at Gandhi Maidan on March 3.

"The downfall of NDA people will start with your coming to Patna," Tejashwi Yadav emphasised.

He said that his father Lalu Yadav has undergone an operation, and he cannot go to all the places. "But he will attend the rally on March 3. We will all get his blessings and you will also listen to him," he added.

He further emphasised what he did for the state of Bihar as the Deputy Chief Minister.

"If while being the Deputy Chief Minister, I can do the work of getting 5 lakh government jobs from the Chief Ministers who used to say it was impossible, so if Tejashwi gets a chance, he will work to remove the suffering of every unemployed person. BJP has made not one but two Deputy Chief Ministers and the Chief Minister is such that he has taken oath 9 times... He has taken oath three times in three years," he added.

On Thursday, Union Minister Giriraj Singh took a jibe at former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav and his son Tejashwi Yadav and accused both of them of being entangled in family politics.

Meanwhile, the Nitish Kumar-led government in Bihar has ordered a probe to review the functioning of the departments under the state's former Deputy chief minister and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and his close ministers in the previous government.

According to an official statement, orders have been given by the Bihar government to review the functioning of the departments under Tejashwi Yadav and his close ministers in the previous government.