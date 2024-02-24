55 former Cong MLAs join BJP in presence of Ashok Chavan in Maharashtra

Sensex (    %)
                        
Feb 24 2024

Ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, in a severe blow to the grand old party, around 55 former Congress MLAs followed the footsteps of former Chief Minister Ashok Chavan and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday in Nanded.
Speaking to ANI, BJP leader Ashok Chavan said, "Today we talked to BJP leaders and officials regarding the Lok Sabha elections, the conversation was good. Together we will make BJP win in Nanded. There is no doubt in it. 55 former Congress MLAs met me today and expressed their intention of joining the BJP. I told them they were all welcome and gave them entry to join the party."
Earlier on February 21, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis felicitated and congratulated the BJP's newly elected Rajya Sabha members, including Congress turncoat Ashok Chavan.
Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Ashok Chavan joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in Mumbai on February 13.
The 65-year-old was welcomed at the BJP office in south Mumbai, attended by key leaders, including Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and BJP State president Chandrashekhar Bawankule.
The party fielded three nominees for Rajya Sabha, namely Ashok Chavan, Medha Kulkarni and Ajit Gopchade. All three of them were elected unopposed to the upper house on Tuesday.
BJP State President Chandrashekhar Bawankule, Minister Chandrakant Dada Patil, BJP Mumbai President Ashish Shelar and other leaders were present on the occasion.
Six candidates were in the fray from Maharashtra for the Rajya Sabha elections.
The Election Commission has scheduled the Rajya Sabha elections for 15 states for February 27. The results will also be announced on the same day.
Ahead of the BJP leaders and cadres have been spreading out to the length and breadth of the country through several events such as the farmers' village parikrama yatra and the Kisan Chaupal programme.
Ahead of notification of the dates for the Lok Sabha elections, the BJP has been going all out to reach out to voters through conferences.
At the recently held BJP national convention, all programmes pertaining to the party's poll outreach until March 10 were fleshed out and discussed.

