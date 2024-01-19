Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

SP, RLD announce alliance for Lok Sabha polls; latter gets 7 seats in UP

"Congratulations to everyone on the alliance of RLD and SP. Let us all unite for victory," Yadav said in a post on X

akhilesh yadav with jayant chaudhary, akhilesh yadav, jayant chaudhary

(Photo: Akhilesh Yadav/X)

Press Trust of India Lucknow
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 19 2024 | 4:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Samajwadi Party and the Rashtriya Lok Dal on Friday announced their alliance for the Lok Sabha polls, with the RLD saying that the other party will leave seven seats in western Uttar Pradesh for its nominees.
SP president Akhilesh Yadav and RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary announced the tie-up for the elections later this year on social media.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"Congratulations to everyone on the alliance of RLD and SP. Let us all unite for victory," Yadav said in a post on X.
Reposting this tweet, Chaudhary said, "Always ready to protect national and constitutional values. We expect all workers of our alliance to move forward together for the development and prosperity of our region."

He also posted pictures of the two leaders shaking hands.
An RLD spokesperson told PTI that the seat-sharing deal was finalised at a meeting between the two leaders.
"The RLD will contest seven seats in western Uttar Pradesh," he said. But the spokesperson did not name the specific seats.

Last month, the Samajwadi Party chief had asserted that the 2024 Lok Sabha elections are for safeguarding the Constitution.
"The BJP made the new Parliament and suspended the maximum number of MPs to escape from answering questions... They do not want the Parliament to run. The people should remain alert that if they (BJP) come into power in 2024, they will take away the right to vote. The elections of 2024 are for safeguarding the Constitution," SP head said.
Yadav's remark was about the total 146 MPs -- 100 from Lok Sabha and 46 from Rajya Sabha who were suspended from Parliament Winter Session for creating a ruckus and disrupting proceedings in both Houses, while they were demanding a statement from Union Minister Amit Shah about the Parliament security breach incident.

Also Read

Ram temple: Akhilesh Yadav gets invite, says will visit after January 22

Akhilesh Yadav has no plans to attend INDIA bloc's Wednesday meeting: SP

Samajwadi Party to play important role in defeating BJP in MP: Akhilesh

Akhilesh slams UP govt for allowing alcohol sale at metro, railway stations

Want SP, Congress to fight together in Madhya Pradesh polls: Akhilesh Yadav

ED issues fresh summons to RJD chief Lalu Prasad, son Tejashwi Yadav

Panel for 'one nation, one election' should be dissolved: Cong Prez Kharge

AAP holding talks on LS seat from Goa with INDIA bloc partners: Kejriwal

We broke no rules, says Jairam Ramesh on FIR against Bharat Jodo Yatra

My government draws inspiration from Lord Ram: PM Modi in Maharashtra

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Samajwadi Party Jayant Chaudhary Politics national politics RLD Lok Sabha elections Akhilesh Yadav Uttar Pradesh

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 19 2024 | 4:42 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayAyodhya Ram Mandir LIVEICSI CSEET Results 2024 NiftyICC Under 19 World Cup 2024Ram Temple inaugurationBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon