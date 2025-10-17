Friday, October 17, 2025 | 08:36 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / Sudha, Narayana Murty mistaken on Karnataka survey, says CM Siddaramaiah

Sudha, Narayana Murty mistaken on Karnataka survey, says CM Siddaramaiah

Addressing reporters here, Siddaramaiah said, "There is a notion that this is a survey for backward castes"

Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 17 2025 | 8:34 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday said Infosys founder N R Narayana Murthy and author Sudha Murty have "some misconceptions" about the ongoing social and educational survey being conducted in the state.
  Addressing reporters here, Siddaramaiah said, "There is a notion that this is a survey for backward castes."
  "It is not a backward classes survey. Let them write whatever they want. People should understand what this survey is about. What can I do if they are unable to understand?" he said.
  The chief minister's remarks came after the Murthys declined to take part in the survey, noting on the pro forma that they do not belong to backward communities.
 
  "Should Infosys (founder) mean ‘Brihaspati' (intelligent)? We have said 20 times it's not a backward classes survey but a survey for everyone," Siddaramaiah said.

Also Read

Bengaluru street, Bengaluru traffic

Karnataka govt approves Bengaluru Business Corridor; to cut traffic by 40%

Pothole

Bengaluru pothole filling picks up pace after residents' tax warning

Siddaramaiah, Karnataka CM

Karnataka CM orders review of TN's ban on RSS activities in govt spaces

Karnataka schools to remain closed from October 8–18 for 'Caste Survey'

Karnataka schools to remain closed from October 8-18 for 'caste survey'

Siddaramaiah, Lingayat community

Lingayats renew demand for separate religion status at Basava event

  He said the government had launched welfare schemes such as Shakti, which offers free bus rides to women in non-luxury government buses, and Gruha Lakshmi, which provides Rs 2,000 a month to women heads of families from economically weaker sections.
  "Aren't upper-caste women and those above the poverty line availing the Shakti scheme? Aren't upper-caste people among the Gruha Lakshmi beneficiaries?" he asked. 
The CM said that despite repeated clarifications from ministers, there were still misconceptions about the exercise. "Now the Centre is also coming up with a caste census. What answer will they (Murthys) give then? I feel they have the wrong information," he said.
  "I am making it very, very clear—this is not a survey for backward classes but a socio-economic and educational survey of seven crore people of Karnataka," he asserted.
  On speculation about a possible leadership change in the state, dubbed ‘November Kranti', Siddaramaiah said, "It's not a Kranti. What is Kranti? Kranti is revolution. Change is not revolution." He also said the issue keeps surfacing without reason and should simply be ignored.
  Clarifying the cabinet's recent decision banning activities on government land and in government schools and colleges—widely described as a move against RSS programmes—Siddaramaiah said, "It's not just about the RSS. Any organisation conducting activities without government permission is not allowed. This rule was actually brought in by the BJP under CM Jagadish Shettar." On the upcoming Bihar elections, Siddaramaiah expressed confidence that the INDIA bloc would perform well.
  "People want change. Rahul Gandhi's march received an overwhelming response. The chances of us winning are high," he said, adding that he would attend the campaign if invited.
  Later, in a post on 'X', Siddaramaiah said the media had reported that Sudha Murty and Narayana Murthy had provided a confirmation letter stating that they do not belong to a backward caste and would not provide information for the social and educational survey. 
"It must first be understood that the survey is not only for backward castes. Are the people at Infosys implying they are gods? The government has already stated that this is not a survey of backward castes. This is a survey that includes all people," the CM added. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Nayab Saini

Haryana govt raises monthly old-age pension to ₹3,200 from ₹3,000

Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Kerala BJP accuses CPI(M) of using hijab row to divert from Sabarimala case

Rahul Gandhi, Narendra Modi, Donald Trump

PM Modi lets Trump decide, frightened of him: Rahul Gandhi on US Prez claim

Manickam Tagore, Congress MP

Oppn slams EPFO rules change, says govt punishing salaried people

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, Congress leader

Rahul Gandhi gets relief in 12-year-old case linked to Muzaffarnagar riots

Topics : Siddaramaiah N R Narayana Murthy Karnataka

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 17 2025 | 8:34 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayBank HolidayMuhurat Trading 2025 Stocks PicksGold-Silver Price TodayInfosys Q2 ResultsEternal Q2 ResultsOTT Release this weekUS Visa BulletinUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon