Sushil Modi to be cremated in Patna today, JP Nadda likely to be present

The funeral will take place at Digha Ghat Crematorium in Patna

New Delhi: In this Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024 file photo, BJP MP Sushil Kumar Modi during an interview with PTI, in New Delhi. Modi on Monday, May 13, 2024, passed away. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Patna
2 min read Last Updated : May 14 2024 | 10:48 AM IST

The last rites of senior BJP leader and former deputy chief minister of Bihar, Sushil Kumar Modi, will take place around 6 pm in Patna on Tuesday, party sources said.
Modi, 72, who was suffering from cancer, died in a New Delhi hospital on Monday evening.
"The mortal remains of Sushil Modi will be brought from Delhi to Patna around 11.30 am and taken to his house in Rajendra Nagar. Later, his body will be taken to the Bihar assembly and the BJP state headquarters where party workers will pay their tribute to the departed leader, said a senior Bihar BJP member.
 
