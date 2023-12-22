Sensex (    %)
                        
Suspension of so many Oppn MPs unfortunate in Parliament's history: Gehlot

The Rajasthan unit of the Congress will protest across the state on Friday against the suspension of the opposition MPs from Parliament

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot | (Photo: PTI)

Last Updated : Dec 22 2023 | 7:01 AM IST

Former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday said the suspension of a large number of opposition members from both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha marked an unfortunate incident in the history of Parliament.
"It is the responsibility of the Speaker to conduct the Lok Sabha fairly. If the Speaker had directed the Home Minister to give a statement in the House in a serious matter of lapse in the security of Parliament, then this matter would have ended and there would not have been so much uproar," the veteran Congress leader said on X.
He added that the absence of a statement from the Centre on the issue and the suspension of opposition MPs instead of holding a discussion on the matter was an "unfortunate incident in the history of Parliament".
The Rajasthan unit of the Congress will protest across the state on Friday against the suspension of the opposition MPs from Parliament.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Dec 22 2023 | 7:01 AM IST

