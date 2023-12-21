LS records 74% productivity in winter session, with 18 Bills passed: Birla

Sensex (    %)
                        
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla conducts proceedings in the House during the Winter session of Parliament

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 21 2023 | 5:07 PM IST

The Lok Sabha, which was adjourned sine die a day ahead of schedule on Thursday, recorded 74 per cent productivity in the Winter Session of Parliament, Speaker Om Birla said.
Birla in his concluding remarks said that the House held 14 sittings and worked for 61 hours and 50 minutes.
He said that a total of 18 bills, including Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha (Second) Sanhita and Bharatiya Sakshya (Second) Sanhita - to replace the IPC, CrPC and the Indian Evidence Act, were passed in the Lok Sabha.
The bills that were passed in the Lok Sabha also include the Central Goods and Services Tax (Second Amendment) Bill, 2023, and the Telecommunications Bill, 2023.
Birla mentioned that 55 starred questions were answered orally during the Session.
A total number of 265 matters were taken up under Rule 377, he added.
The speaker brought to the attention of the House that the department-related Standing Committees of the Lok Sabha presented 35 reports.
During the session, 33 statements were made under Direction 73A and a total number of 34 statements, including three statements given by the minister of parliamentary affairs in connection with parliamentary business, were made.
As many as 1,930 papers were laid on the Table of the House, the speaker informed.
During the session which began on December 4, 100 MPs, including three on Thursday, were suspended from the Lower House for unruly behaviour and misconduct.
In a major security breach on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack, two persons jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during the Zero Hour, released yellow smoke from canisters and shouted slogans before being overpowered by some MPs.

Topics : Om Birla Lok Sabha Lok Sabha Speaker Parliament winter session indian politics

First Published: Dec 21 2023 | 5:07 PM IST

