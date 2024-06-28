Tamil Nadu Assembly unanimously passes resolution to scrap NEET exam

The ongoing Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Session, at the State Secretariat, in Chennai. (Photo: PTI)

The Tamil Nadu Assembly has passed a resolution urging the Union government to abolish the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and revert to the previous system of state-based medical admissions using Class 12 marks. The resolution, introduced by Chief Minister MK Stalin, comes amid significant unrest over recent NEET-UG 2024 paper leaks and the abrupt postponement of the NEET-PG 2024 examination.

The resolution garnered widespread support from regional parties, including Manithaneya Makkal Katchi, Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, and the Communist Party of India (Marxist). These parties join the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) in their long-standing opposition to NEET, which they argue disadvantages students from rural and economically weaker backgrounds.

Key points of the resolution to scrap NEET in Tamil Nadu

Call for abolition of NEET: The resolution highlights the adverse impacts of NEET on students of Tamil Nadu, urging a return to state-conducted admissions based on Class 12 marks.

Support from regional parties: Multiple regional parties have backed the resolution, reinforcing the state's unified stance against NEET.

Recent NEET controversies: The NEET-UG 2024 examination saw widespread protests after an unprecedented 67 candidates achieved perfect scores, raising concerns about the exam’s integrity. Additionally, the NEET-PG 2024 exam faced delays and alleged irregularities.

DMK MP K Kanimozhi has been vocal in her opposition to NEET, reiterating the state’s demand for exemption from the national exam. She emphasised the detrimental effects on students and the need for immediate presidential approval of the Assembly’s resolution to scrap NEET.

NEET-UG row

The NEET-UG 2024 examination, held on May 5, saw over 2.3 million candidates appearing at 4,750 centres in 571 cities, including 14 international locations. The record number of perfect scores has sparked debates on the fairness and effectiveness of the examination process.

In response to the growing concerns, the Ministry of Education has constituted a high-level committee to recommend reforms in the examination process, data security protocols, and the functioning of the National Testing Agency (NTA).

DMK 2021 poll promise to scrap NEET

The abolition of NEET was one of M K Stalin’s and DMK’s election promises. In 2021, after forming the state government, the ruling party set up a panel led by retired high court judge AK Rajan to examine NEET’s impact on students from backward classes. The panel’s report indicated that the majority of respondents opposed NEET, citing its detrimental effects on rural students who often lack access to coaching facilities and resources.

Tamil Nadu’s Health Minister, Ma Subramanian, had emphasised that the issue with NEET extended beyond examination centres to include the syllabus and overall accessibility for rural students. He noted the tragic suicides of 13 students in Tamil Nadu linked to NEET-related stress, at the time.

The resolution argued that Class 12 marks should be the sole basis for admissions to professional courses, including MBBS, BDS, and AYUSH programmes. It contends that NEET deprives rural students, who primarily study in their mother tongue, of fair opportunities.

The state now awaits the President’s decision, which will be crucial in determining the future of medical education admissions in Tamil Nadu.