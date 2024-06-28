Business Standard
Criminal neglect behind shoddy infra: Cong on Delhi airport roof collapse

One person died and six were injured after a portion of the roof of the Delhi airport's Terminal-1 collapsed on cars, including taxis, amid heavy rain early on Friday

Delhi Ariport T1 was inaugurated on March 10. (File Photo)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 28 2024 | 12:30 PM IST

The Congress on Friday hit out at the Modi government over the Delhi airport roof collapse, saying "corruption" and "criminal negligence" is responsible for the shoddy infrastructure created in the last 10 years.
One person died and six were injured after a portion of the roof of the Delhi airport's Terminal-1 collapsed on cars, including taxis, amid heavy rain early on Friday, leading to suspension of flight departures.
Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu said he was monitoring the situation and the injured had been hospitalised.
"Corruption and criminal negligence is responsible for the collapse of shoddy infrastructure falling like a deck of cards, in the past 10 years of Modi Government," Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said in a post on X..
"Delhi Airport (T1) roof collapse, Jabalpur airport roof collapse, Abysmal condition of Ayodhya's new roads, Ram Mandir leakage, cracks in Mumbai Trans Harbour Link road, 13 new bridges falling down in Bihar in 2023 & 2024, Pragati Maidan Tunnel submerging, Morbi bridge collapse tragedy in Gujarat, ... are some stark instances which exposes the tall claims by Modi ji and BJP of creating 'World Class Infrastructure'," he said.
He said on March 10th, when Modi ji inaugurated the Delhi Ariport T1, he called himself "Doosri mitti ka insaan...".
"All this false bravado and rhetoric was only reserved for quickly indulging in ribbon-cutting ceremonies before Elections. Our heartfelt condolences to the victims of the Delhi airport tragedy. They bore the brunt of a Corrupt, Inept and Selfish Government," Kharge charged.
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said, "The question is that the prime inauguration minister will take responsibility for these substandard construction works marked by corruption."

"Is the veil finally lifting from BJPs Chanda lo, Chanda lo corruption model," she asked.

First Published: Jun 28 2024 | 12:30 PM IST

