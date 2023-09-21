Tamil Nadu CM Stalin slams Centre for zero NEET PG cut-off decision

DMK President and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday targeted the Union government over its decision to reduce the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) PG cut-off to Zero.

Condemning the decision, CM Stalin said, "They are accepting that 'eligibility' in the National 'Eligibility' Cum Entrance Test is meaningless."

"The Union BJP Government has accepted that the benefit of NEET is ZERO! By reducing the NEET PG cut-off to 'zero', they are accepting that 'eligibility' in National 'Eligibility' Cum Entrance Test is meaningless. It's just about coaching centres and paying for the exam. No more qualification is required," he said in a post on X.

He further said, "NEET = 0. NEET has nothing to do with merit, which we have been saying all along. It has become a mere formality, devoid of any real eligibility criteria."

Speaking about the loss of life due to the exam, CM Stalin said in his post, "The Union BJP Govt remained heartless despite so many precious lives were lost and has now come up with an order like this. The BJP Govt must be removed just for causing loss of lives with the guillotine called NEET."

Meanwhile, the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) has expressed disapproval of the notice released by the Ministry of Health regarding the NEET PG cut-off criteria and said zero percentile candidates being eligible for postgraduate seats is a mockery of the healthcare system.

"We are shocked to see such notice released by the Ministry of Health regarding the NEET PG cut-off. It is ridiculous to see zero percentile candidates are eligible for getting a Postgraduate Seat. This is a mockery of the standard of Medical Education and healthcare system," FAIMA Doctors Association said in a post on X on Wednesday.

The Department of Health and Family Welfare, Medical Education Policy issued a notice on Wednesday to the National Medical Commission (NMC) regarding the reduction of the qualifying percentile for NEET-PG, 2023.

The decision of the Union Health Ministry comes after doctors across the country had been demanding a reduction in the NEET-PG 2023 cut-off criteria.