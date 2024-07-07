Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

TDP to regain past glory in T'gana soon, party restructure on cards: Naidu

Addressing TDP workers here, Naidu said the party was born in Telangana (four decades ago) and soon it will be restructured

N Chandrababu Naidu, Chandrababu, Naidu

He said he was able to reduce the gap to 27 per cent during his tenure as CM between 2014 and 2019. However, it again went up to 44 per cent during the YSR Congress regime | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Hyderabad
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 07 2024 | 2:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Thanking the people for protesting against his arrest in September last year, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday said the Telugu Desam Party will soon regain its past glory in Telangana also.
Addressing TDP workers here, Naidu said the party was born in Telangana (four decades ago) and soon it will be restructured.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
TDP did not contest the Assembly polls in November 2023 and the Lok Sabha polls this year in Telangana for a variety of reasons. The party is currently headless after Kasani Gnaneshwar resigned as the state president before the Assembly polls last year.
"TDP which was born for Telugu people should be in Telangana. I am asking you whether the party which was born on the land of Telangana should function or not (in the state)? There were several people who worked for the party. We will restructure the party very soon (in Telangana)," Naidu said amid cheers by the party cadre.
Asserting that he would work to bring the past glory to the party in Telangana, he said TDP will encourage youth and the educated in the state.
On the meeting with his Telangana counterpart A Revanth Reddy on Saturday, Naidu said though different parties are in power in AP and here, when it comes to the interests of Telugu people, there is a need to work together.

More From This Section

Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi CM

HC to hear Kejriwal's plea seeking additional legal meeting on Tuesday

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

Hathras stampede: Rahul seeks more compensation for victims' kin from UP CM

Gaurav Gogoi, Gaurav, Gogoi

Congress' Gogoi criticises Amit Shah for his comment on Assam floods

Mayawati

Armstrong murder: Mayawati says real culprits not held, demands CBI probe

Kapil Sibal, Kapil, Sibal

Who insults parliamentary procedures on daily basis?: Sibal to Dhankhar

Chandrababu Naidu and Revanth Reddy met here on Saturday and decided to constitute committees of ministers and officials to address pending issues related to bifurcation of undivided Andhra in 2014.
"Yesterday, we held discussions with the Telangana government. I am hoping that they will be taken forward in future also," he said.
Recalling his contribution as a Chief Minister to the development of Hyderabad city two decades ago, the TDP supremo said now Telangana enjoys the top slot as far as per capita income is concerned and the gap between it and Andhra Pradesh was 33 per cent in 2014.
He said he was able to reduce the gap to 27 per cent during his tenure as CM between 2014 and 2019. However, it again went up to 44 per cent during the YSR Congress regime.
The Andhra CM claimed that several industries are expressing their willingness to invest in AP, but are apprehensive of the opposition YSRCP's "attitude."

Despite several hurdles and problems he assured that he would take the responsibility for the development of Andhra Pradesh.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

N Chandrababu Naidu, Revanth Reddy

Telangana, Andhra form committees to resolve decade-old bifurcation issues

N Chandrababu Naidu, Chandrababu, Naidu, Modi, Narendra Modi

CM Naidu rejects reports of bargaining for ministerial posts with BJP

N Chandrababu Naidu, Chandrababu, Naidu

CM Naidu demands announcement of BPCL refinery for Andhra in Budget

N Chandrababu Naidu, Chandrababu, Naidu, Modi, Narendra Modi

Chandrababu Naidu meets PM Modi, seeks more central aid for Andhra Pradesh

Chandrababu Naidu, Nitin Gadkari

CM Naidu scheduled to meet PM Modi, likely to discuss funds for Amaravati

Topics : N Chandrababu Naidu Telangana Andhra Pradesh

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 07 2024 | 2:42 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAmazon Fire TV Stick 4K ReviewAssam FloodsLatest News LIVEHathras Stampede Latest UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon