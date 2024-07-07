Telangana, Andhra form committees to resolve decade-old bifurcation issues

Telugu Desam Party Minister Satya Prasad emphasized the formation of the committees to address the issues of the Reorganization Act | Photo: X@ncbn

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu met with his Telangana counterpart Revanth Reddy in Hyderabad on Saturday. The two states decided to form committees of officials and ministers to resolve issues between the Telugu-speaking states, a decade after their bifurcation.

Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said ministers from both states discussed several issues during the meeting.

"We have discussed the unresolved issues from the Andhra Pradesh bifurcation over the last 10 years. While we do not expect all issues to be resolved immediately, we recognize the need for action. Therefore, we have made this decision," Vikramarka said during a press conference.

The Deputy Chief Minister announced that a committee of higher officials, including the Chief Secretaries and three officials from each state, would be formed.

"If some issues are not resolved by the officials' committee, a committee of ministers from both states will be formed. If any issues remain unresolved, the Chief Ministers will discuss them," Vikramarka added.

The Deputy Chief Minister also said that both states would cooperate in combating drugs and cybercrimes, with the Additional Director Generals from each state working together on these issues.

"The Telangana government is driving efforts against narcotics and cybercrimes. Cooperation between both states will enhance these efforts. The Additional DGs will collaborate on this," Vikramarka stated.

Telugu Desam Party Minister Satya Prasad emphasized the formation of the committees to address the issues of the Reorganization Act.

"Telangana was formed after a significant movement. To ensure all benefit and to resolve the issues of the Reorganization Act, we have established a high-level officials committee and a ministers' committee," Prasad explained.

The Andhra Pradesh Minister also mentioned the formation of a committee with Additional DGs from both states to address concerns about drug production in Andhra Pradesh and its sale in Telangana.

"We have formed a committee with Additional DGs from both states to eliminate the drug culture. The Telangana Chief Minister was concerned about drugs being prepared in Andhra Pradesh and sold in Telangana," he said.

The Chief Ministers of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh met at Jyotirao Phule Praja Bhavan in Hyderabad on Saturday.