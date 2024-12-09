Business Standard
Home / Politics / Farmers pleading for justice as Modi govt betrayed them repeatedly: Kharge

Farmers pleading for justice as Modi govt betrayed them repeatedly: Kharge

Kharge claimed that there was neither adequate procurement nor was it being done at a fair price

Mallikarjun Kharge, Kharge, Mallikarjun

Kharge asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi as to why farmers have to come to Delhi's doorstep again and again for justice. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 09 2024 | 2:43 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Slamming the Centre, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday said farmers are pleading for justice because the Modi government "betrayed them again and again", and asserted that the tillers' right to raise their voice should not be taken away from them.

Kharge asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi as to why farmers have to come to Delhi's doorstep again and again for justice.

"Today, when you will be on a tour to Haryana and Rajasthan, I hope that you will definitely try to understand the struggle of the farmer who provides food to the nation. Farmers are pleading for justice because your government has betrayed them again and again," Kharge said in a post in Hindi on X.

 

"The betrayal of not doubling farmers' income by 2022, the betrayal of not implementing Input Cost + 50% MSP as per the Swaminathan report, and the betrayal of forming a committee to give legal status to MSP but not acting on it," he said, slamming the Modi government.

Kharge claimed that there was neither adequate procurement nor was it being done at a fair price.

"On top of that, farmers are troubled by the acute shortage of DAP and fertilizers!" he said.

More From This Section

Parliament, New Parliament, Lok sabha, Rajya sabha

Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm as NDA MPs raise Congress-George Soros link

Parliament, New Parliament

Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm amid Opposition protest over Adani issue

Hemant Soren, Hemant

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, ministers take oath as Assembly members

Maharashtra Assembly

BJP's Rahul Narwekar elected unopposed as speaker of Maharashtra Assembly

Manish Sisodia

BJP responsible for fear after bomb threats to Delhi schools: Sisodia

"You laid a net of barbed wire on the path of the farmers, again turned the Delhi border into a cantonment, tried to stop their peaceful march with tear gas. Before this, you fired rubber bullets at them and showered lathis on them," he said.

"Not only this, in Parliament, you (PM Modi) yourself made derogatory remarks on farmers calling them 'andolanjeevi' and 'parjeevi' and did not even consider it appropriate to observe two minutes of silence in memory of 750 martyred farmers," Kharge alleged.

"In this situation, no matter how many lies you and your Agriculture Minister tell, the farmers who provide food have understood that you are their staunch opponent. Don't take away the farmers' right to raise their voice, Don't do injustice to them!" he said.

Agitating farmers suspended their foot march to Delhi on Sunday after some of them sustained injuries in teargas shelling by Haryana security personnel who thwarted yet another attempt by the protesters to cross the Punjab-Haryana border.

Farmer leaders said they would decide the next course of action on Monday.

After a group of 101 farmers resumed the foot march on Sunday afternoon, they were halted by a multilayered barricade set up by Haryana security personnel who surprised the protesters by offering them tea and biscuits and showering them with flower petals.

But the protesters claimed it was all a "drama" as the police soon lobbed teargas shells and used water jets to disperse them when they insisted on crossing the Shambhu border.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

INDIA bloc leaders meet

INDIA bloc floor leaders meet at Kharge's office ahead of Parl session

Mallikarjun Kharge, Mallikarjun, Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

Statements against own party leaders harms Cong a lot: Kharge at CWC meet

Sachin Pilot, sachin, pilot

Priyanka Gandhi will raise issues relating to women, youth: Sachin Pilot

Shashi Tharoor, Shashi, Tharoor

'Machines not the problem, it's electoral machinery': Tharoor on EVMs issue

Hemant Soren

Hemant Soren set to be sworn in as Jharkhand's 14th chief minister today

Topics : mallikarjun kharge Congress farmer protests justice

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 09 2024 | 2:43 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEDelhi School Bomb Threat LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayStocks to BuyGold-Silver Price TodayNisus Finance IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon