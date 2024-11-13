Business Standard
Home / Politics / Telangana CM dares BRS' Rama Rao to proceed legally on AMRUT tenders

Telangana CM dares BRS' Rama Rao to proceed legally on AMRUT tenders

Reddy said Rama Rao is trying to make a counter-attack, without responding to the investigation into allegations of corruption

A Revanth Reddy

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy (File Image)

Press Trust of India Hyderabad
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 13 2024 | 7:12 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Refuting the allegations levelled against him by c working president K T Rama Rao over AMRUT scheme tenders, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday dared the former to proceed legally on the matter.

Talking to reporters in Delhi, Reddy said Rama Rao is trying to make a counter-attack, without responding to the investigation into allegations of corruption during the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) regime in the southern state.

"Investigation began into his corruption when he (Rama Rao) was in power. He wants to launch a counter-attack, without replying to that probe," the Congress leader said.

Rama Rao is "making rounds of Delhi" as part of efforts to protect himself in case the governor gives permission to the state government to register an FIR against him, Reddy claimed.

 

The BRS leader is making allegations against him to avoid a debate on his family's "loot", he added.

"If there is anything in the tenders, let him fight legally. Who is stopping him?" the chief minister asked.

More From This Section

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

Priyanka and I will make Wayanad top destination in Kerala, says Rahul

Siddaramaiah, Karnataka CM

Karnataka CM's position weak, Cong govt's lifespan concluding: LoP Ashoka

Anurag Thakur,Anurag

Anurag Thakur hits Congress for broken promises, says Himachal govt cheated

Akhilesh Yadav, Akhilesh

Jobs will come when BJP goes: Akhilesh over protests on UPPSC exam dates

Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal

Excise policy: HC asks ED to respond to Kejriwal's plea challenging summons

The BRS and Rama Rao had earlier called the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) corrupt and vowed to "finish" it in Telangana, but the BRS working president is now submitting letters to the ministers of the saffron party, he said.

The clandestine understanding between the BRS and the BJP is now coming out in the open, he claimed.

Rama Rao on Tuesday demanded a central probe into alleged irregularities in AMRUT scheme tenders worth Rs 8,888 crore in Telangana and accused the chief minister of awarding a Rs 1,137-crore contract to his brother-in-law's firm.

The BRS leader submitted a memorandum to Union minister Manohar Lal Khattar in Delhi on the allegations levelled by him.

The Telangana government wrote to Governor Jishnu Dev Varma recently, seeking permission to lodge an FIR against Rama Rao over alleged irregularities during the previous BRS regime with regard to conducting the Formula-E race in Hyderabad.

Reddy took exception to BRS leaders defending those who attacked officials in Vikarabad district, instead of condemning the act.

He asserted that the state government would act tough against the perpetrators of the attack and those behind it.

Tension prevailed at a village in Vikarabad on Monday after some villagers protesting against the acquisition of their land for a proposed "pharma village" allegedly attacked vehicles of district officials.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

G Kishan Reddy, G Kishan

Cong's claims of fulfilling poll promises in Telangana untrue: Kishan Reddy

A Revanth Reddy, Revanth

Telangana govt begins comprehensive caste survey, CM Reddy briefs Guv

Telangana Congress President A. Revanth Reddy

Telangana to start caste survey from Nov 4-5, complete by Nov 30: Minister

A Revanth Reddy, Revanth

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy warns public not to take law into their hands

KT Rama Rao, Rama Rao

BRS leader KT Rama Rao alleges scam in Telangana's Musi river rejuvenation

Topics : Revanth Reddy Telangana K T Rama Rao AMRUT

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 13 2024 | 7:12 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodaySwiggy IPO AllotmentPro Kabaddi League LIVEMarket TodayBusiness Standard BFSI Summit 2024 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon